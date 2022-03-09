Following his team’s embarrassing loss at home to Arizona State just two weeks ago, Colorado coach Tad Boyle questioned whether or not the Buffs would win another game this season.
But just two days later, CU upset then-No. 2 Arizona and a week after that the Buffs finished the regular season with a dominant win on the road at Utah.
Now they head into the Pac-12 Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the conference, winning seven of their last eight games, and looking to one up last year’s team that lost to Oregon State in the championship game.
“I think the vibe is good,” Boyle told the Gazette. “I think the one thing our players learned from that Arizona State game is that effort and toughness are non-negotiable and anybody in the league can beat you. As we move forward now, the regular season is over with. It’s a no tomorrow type season. It’s survive and advance or it’s lose or go home.”
It’s been a challenging season for Boyle, who lost senior guard Elijah Parquet and freshman center Lawson Lovering to season-ending injuries earlier in the year to go along with the two freshmen redshirting this season, leaving the Buffs with just eight scholarship players down the stretch.
“All those eight guys know they’re going to play,” Boyle said. “The thing about conference tournaments is you don’t know who you’re going to play. We’re leaving for Vegas not knowing if we’re going to play Oregon or Oregon State and if we’re lucky enough to win, I don't know if we're going to play Arizona or Arizona State or Stanford. You have to be ready for all kinds of matchups. That’s the great thing about this team. We have great versatility.”
Well, after Wednesday’s games, CU knows that it will now have a rubber match against fifth-seeded Oregon as both teams won on the road against the other in the regular season.
The Jan. 25 win at Oregon was CU’s first in Eugene since 2013 and was arguably the team’s best win of the season prior to the upset against Arizona. Just two weeks later, however, the Buffs scored just 16 points in a dismal second half performance that led to a disappointing loss at the CU Events Center.
The biggest difference in each of those two games against the Ducks was the play of CU’s two dynamic young players from Southern California –– Jabari Walker and KJ Simpson.
In the road win over Oregon, Walker had 24 points on 9-11 shooting from the field, while Simpson chipped in 8 points and turned the ball over just once. In the second matchup, Walker scored 11 points on 12 shots, including a 2-5 performance from the free throw line, while Simpson had double as many turnovers (6) as points (3).
But the good news for CU is that Walker and Simpson have been playing excellent basketball of late with major roles in both wins over Arizona and Utah to close out the regular season. And those two players might have an added boost this week after receiving Pac-12 postseason honors with Walker being named First Team All-Pac-12 and Simpson earning All-Freshman honors.
Both players were expected to have a big role this season on one of the youngest teams in the conference, but it’s still a big victory for Boyle and his staff, especially on the part of Walker, who lived up to the preseason hype by turning into the Pac-12’s best players in his first season as a starter.
“This program is an evaluation and development program,” Boyle said. “Our staff does a good job of evaluating talent and finding talent that may be a little bit overlooked. I think Jabari Walker fits that mold. He was recruited, but I wouldn’t say he was heavily recruited by the top tier teams in our league. He’s come here and he’s developed into a first team all-league player, led the league in rebounding. I’m really proud of Jabari. The journey isn’t over yet.”
Simpson is now in that role that now Walker was in last season as the team’s sixth man and if the Buffs are able to go on a run this week in Las Vegas, he’ll almost certainly be a big reason why.
“KJ’s really embraced that sixth man role,” Boyle said. “The one thing he usually brings us is energy off the bench. The energy lift he brings us off the bench is a positive. When KJ takes care of the ball and makes good decisions, we’re pretty darn good.”
“Coming off the bench, I’ve embraced it,” Simpson added. “For me, it’s an extra energy pill for me. If we start off slow, I can come in and push the tempo and just get something going. I think that’s something teams always need and I’m going to put it to the test once we get out [to Vegas].”
CU couldn’t have come any closer to winning the Pac-12 Tournament last season, losing by just 2 points to Oregon State in the championship game. This may be a young team that needs its freshmen and sophomores to contribute, but there’s still one seasoned veteran that has one goal in mind in his final chance to cut down the nets in Las Vegas.
I’ve been on all three sides of the conference tournament –– losing in the first round, getting knocked out in the semis and losing in the championship. I haven’t won one yet,” senior Evan Battey told the Gazette. “I only have one goal and it’s championship or bust. That’s how all of us should be thinking right now. It starts with one game though.”