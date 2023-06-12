We’re getting older, individually and as a society. The population of people aged 65 and older in the Denver metro region is projected to grow by 99% by 2050. Older adults will outnumber kids for the first time in U.S. history.

We can choose to see this demographic shift as a “silver tsunami” or a golden opportunity. The difference lies in what investments we make today to ensure that our older population can remain active and engaged contributors to their communities and their local economies.

Unfortunately, when it comes to philanthropic investments, we’re headed in the wrong direction. Fewer funders have aging and longevity as a priority area. According to Candid, a research group that analyzed grants made by the largest US foundations, just one percent of those dollars went to aging-related projects. Twenty-eight percent supported projects benefiting children and youth.

What’s going on? It’s likely that some people see youth as a better investment in the future. Others may believe that older adults’ needs are being fully met by Medicare, Medicaid, and other government programs benefiting older adults.

There’s also ageism, which is at the root of many of the issues that older adults face today.

As our older population grows and our social safety nets unravel, we need more philanthropic organizations to make that commitment.

NextFifty Initiative, a Colorado-based, private foundation which invests in programs and projects to support older adults — and for which I’m fortunate to serve as chair of the board of trustees — recently put out a call for applications for flexible funding to support such programs in Colorado.

We received more than 200 applications from Colorado-based organizations requesting six times the amount of funding available.

We received requests for funds to house a growing population of unhoused older adults, ensure that Coloradans age 50+ have access to nutritious food, and improve transportation options for older folks who do not own a car or can no longer drive. Other groups requested funds for social activities that help older Coloradans remain active and engaged in their communities and for digital technology training to help older workers re-enter the workforce.

Every request was for something important and needed in Colorado. I wish we could fund them all.

We’re all aging. If you don’t need these services and supports today, you may in 10 years, 20 years, or 50 years. Investing in our older neighbors and friends isn’t charity, it’s how we build strong and resilient communities. It’s how we sustain our economies and prepare for a population that is older and will have different needs.

Older people aren’t a burden. They are teachers and business owners. Community leaders and activists. They’re the keepers of history, with valuable lessons to share with younger generations. They’re our neighbors and friends.

To build stronger, more vibrant communities, we need to set aside ageist views and recognize older Coloradans as a valuable resource. We need to invest — both dollars and time — in building systems and a culture that supports our older generations.

I hope you’ll join me in recognizing the important contributions of our older population and commit to investing more in the supports and systems that are desperately needed.

It’s an investment with big returns for all of us.

Joie Glenn chairs the board of trustees of NextFifty Initiative, a private foundation that supports efforts to improve the quality of life for older adults and their caregivers. Glenn retired after serving as the executive director of the New Mexico Association for Home and Hospice Care (NMAHHC) for 25 years and as a government affairs representative for the organization in subsequent years.