Women’s History Month is a time to reflect on and celebrate the legacies of pioneering women who paved the way for future generations and also to consider how to uplift and encourage women today who continue to push for representation, inclusion, and equality. I am a CEO, a mother, a daughter, and I know I wouldn’t be where I am today without the struggles and resilience of so many women before me. My mother worked her way up the ladder from bank teller to becoming one of the first female bank officers at FirstBank, working 12-hour days while raising me and my brother. Our dad often traveled for his job, and we were the latch-key kids of the 80s. Looking back, I learned many life lessons from watching my mother balance work, family, and community service. She made it look easy, but now as an adult and a working parent, I know better — it was hard work!

In addition to watching her excel professionally, my mom served her community and was on the board of directors of our local chamber of commerce where she inspired me to get a job after school. At a young age, I had the opportunity to surround myself with female business owners and leaders and learn from them. This community of strong women supported and encouraged me to be the professional woman I am today, and I believe all young girls and women should have a community like this to help lead the way.

Today, I am the new CEO of Economic Literacy Colorado (ELC), a statewide non-profit with a mission to empower Colorado students to achieve a lifetime of economic understanding and financial security. My story of having role models and mentors to help me get to where I am today is one of privilege but one that all children should have. Not only did my mom come to our classroom in high school and teach us to balance a checkbook and put part of our paychecks into a savings account, she taught me valuable life skills beyond that. She often told me to make sure that I had an education and a job that could support me and my children should I find myself a single mother, and how to save for a down payment on a house that I could afford and grow equity in. And she frequently stressed how credit card debt and interest could negatively impact cash flow and credit scores.

Unfortunately, 54% of teenagers feel unprepared to enter into adulthood and finance their futures. Personal financial literacy and economic education in schools prepares students for a lifetime of financial decisions, provides the opportunity to live healthier and happier lives, and improves our economy as a whole. ELC is the only nonprofit in Colorado providing K-12 teachers with professional development and classroom enrichment opportunities to prepare students to achieve personal financial sustainability and self-sufficiency.

Because women have historically been, and continue to be, underrepresented in financial careers, ELC’s program, Invest in Girls, focuses on financial literacy and mentorship specifically for high school girls and works to increase the number of women working in finance. This free series teaches the basics of personal finance and investing and provides opportunities to hear industry professionals give their insights on careers in finance. Online course topics include: creating a budget, using credit cards, paying taxes, and saving and investing.

This month, during Women’s History Month, 25 high school girls will meet Kroneke executives at Ball Arena and learn about the paths they took to manage the home of our beloved Nuggets and Avalanche.

Last year, ELC’s summer symposium brought 20 girls around a conference room at a financial investment firm to speak with a panel of women business leaders. Invest in Girls is creating that community that I grew up in and cultivating the next generation of powerful, influential women who will then mentor the next generation, and on and on.

When I became a mother myself, my mom taught me some of her life lessons. She reminded me that days go by quickly and to be present with my family, and to take care of myself so I could take care of my loved ones. Today, I have twins thriving in college and starting to live their own lives. My daughter is already a leader in her community and knows the value of a dollar and the opportunity costs of her decisions. She has also found several women mentors on her own through her jobs, volunteer work, and professors.

I am thankful to my mom, and so many amazing women in my life, for helping me get to where I am today and optimistic about where the next generation can go. Here’s to strong, independent, financially savvy women, may we raise them, may we mentor them, may we be them!

Amy Sherman is the CEO of Economic Literacy Colorado and is former president and CEO of the Northwest Douglas County Chamber and EDC.