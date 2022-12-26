As a lifelong Denver resident, I’ve worked to address homelessness in various capacities for 25 years. In a way I was put on that path when, at age 11, I realized that my godfather was living unhoused with addiction. In that moment, I wished that wherever he was, someone there would protect him from himself and from anyone who might harm him if he were vulnerable.
For unhoused people living on our streets, our community’s response is systematically failing. People are dying from drug misuse, violence, and other hazards at unacceptable levels. According to the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office, there were 168 total deaths among people experiencing homelessness for the year ended Oct. 31, 2021, up 12% from 2020 and 83% over the last five years.
I believe the catastrophe on our streets is principally driven by a series of health crises and not by affordability in our city. These disorders can cause people to shun help and treatments and remain on the street, which puts them in harm’s way until they reach a point in their journey to voluntarily seek services. It is also true there is a growing, problematic housing affordability gap in Denver that is largely different from what I’m focusing on today but no less important. I believe that people who are unhoused due mainly to other causes are often heroically well served by our city’s strong human service and other service ecosystems. The financial model should be analyzed holistically in light of changes I propose here.
Meanwhile, our neighborhoods’ public health and safety is compromised, with the only, often temporary relief coming from expensive city sweeps that shift unhoused people and their encampments. Employees cite safety concerns among their principal reasons for not returning to downtown offices. With retail and restaurant activity down, the downtown core is seeing more shuttered storefronts, compounding the problem for this economic engine for our city and region.
For these reasons, I’ve announced that among my first acts as mayor would be to: declare a state of emergency regarding unhoused people living on Denver’s streets to increase available resources; have built a temporary field treatment center, employing similar strategies we developed during COVID; work with local, state, and federal leaders and resources, including qualified clinicians, to establish teams to admit persons who are of danger to themselves and/or others, voluntarily or involuntarily — and work with Denver’s legislative delegation to adopt laws that enable the type of involuntary holds to be used in Colorado that support the completion of the standard of care for mental and substance misuse disorder treatments.
This new pathway should support the transition of stabilized people to our strong ecosystem of providers to ensure additional phases of healing and recovery. The ethical burden is high to assure the strategy’s implementation is humane and scalable. By temporarily reducing acute caseloads, this proposal can also create breathing room for service providers to prepare for this innovative approach and collaborate on network design.
I am calling on Mayor Michael Hancock to take these steps now to augment the work his team and the providers are doing to establish navigation centers, places where unhoused people can connect and receive multiple services voluntarily, and to accelerate positive outcomes. If our mayor does this, I believe unhoused people on our streets will get compassionate assistance regardless of where they are in their journey, voluntarily or involuntarily, and our neighborhoods will see visible improvements in public health and safety.
Trinidad Rodriguez is a candidate for Denver mayor. Spanning three mayors’ administrations, he has been working to address homelessness and affordability in Denver and Colorado in various capacities in our most efficient nonprofit and civic organizations, including as a board member at Denver Housing Authority, Downtown Denver Partnership, Colorado Fiscal Institute, Governor’s Revenue Estimating Advisory Committee and Urban Peak. He lives in central Denver with his wife, a physician, and daughter, a college student.