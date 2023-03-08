While Denver Public Schools is struggling to present a coherent response to the fatal shooting of an East High School student a block from the school’s front door last month, the school board continues to focus on issues that seem tangential by comparison.

To be fair, individual board members have been vocal and visible in support of East students. And responsibility for developing a response, and a safety plan, rests on the shoulders of Superintendent Alex Marrero and his team. That plan has been slow to emerge.

Word to the wise: Pointing out repeatedly, as Marrero and his team have done, that the shooting did not happen on school grounds is neither a plan nor reassuring.

While many school principals have been outspoken in their opposition to the 2020 school board decision that removed Denver Police Department School Resource Officers from district schools, board members continue to defend the move.

Some students, and particularly students of color, did not feel safe having uniformed cops in their schools. I’d argue that more students today feel unsafe in their schools than before the officers were removed.

This issue is just beginning to percolate, and will likely become an issue in the bizarro world mayoral election that’s just heating up.

Meanwhile, board members have been working on ways to make Denver schools less accountable to the public.

Board members discussed late last month an amendment to an executive limitation titled, in the best Orwellian tradition, “Commitment to Accomplishment and Accountability.” The amendment – not yet approved – directs the superintendent to create an informational dashboard on schools that does NOT include:

Standardized tests scores

School rankings

A “summative color, star rating, number, or grade.”

Board member Scott Esserman said that in his conversations with community members, he has heard a desire for “information and data about what’s going on in the school…so that parents can get involved with ‘how do I work with the school to improve disproportionate discipline of disproportionate numbers of students enrolled in gifted and talented, honors, advanced coursework, that we know is essential to all students succeeding.”’

Stressing repeatedly that the dashboard components (and exclusions) are not final, Esserman said they represent “the initial statements of value that the board is making about what we think are important.”

He said the board wants to hear from “unique and individual organic community voices,” rather than organized groups staging letter-writing campaigns, or the usual loud voices.

Fair enough. And of course the dashboard should include the kind of information Esserman was promoting, as well as survey-based data on climate and culture.

But excluding test score data amounts to deliberately withholding relevant information from the public. Board member Michelle Quattlebaum said that information is available elsewhere. That’s true, but ludicrous nonetheless. Try negotiating the Colorado Department of Education website and see what you come away with. Sure, the information is there. It’s not exactly a user-friendly interface.

The truth of the matter came from board member Scott Baldermann, who, to his credit, speaks his truth in plain language, leaving no doubt about where he’s coming from. Baldermann said his primary concern about a dashboard is that “it would be a tool used for competitive purposes.”

Removing test scores, ranking, and color-coding would make it more difficult to use the dashboard for those competitive purposes.

Here’s where Baldermann and the rest of the board gets it wrong. It’s not about competition. It’s about comparison.

If these exclusions are adopted, what the Denver school board is telling Denver parents is that they don’t want you comparing schools as you try to choose which one is best for your child.

Of course there are complex, nuanced and multifaceted reasons why some schools have higher test scores than others. But give parents some credit. They can do their own analyses.

Withholding information is an attempt to limit choice, plain and simple. It’s also just the latest example of how this board does not value transparency, despite much lip-service to the contrary.

Also, I don’t want to fail to mention this tidbit. At that same meeting, board members placed on the agenda and then indefinitely postponed a resolution that could have dramatically boosted board member pay. School boards never received pay in Colorado until a 2021 law made it permissible.

DPS adopted a limited pay structure late in 2021 that would have allowed board members to receive no more than $750 per month — $150 per day for a maximum of five days per month.

The now-delayed resolution would have lifted that cap and allowed board members to be paid as much as $33,000 per year. That could potentially cost the district $231,000 per year.

Anderson, who championed this resolution, said its aim was to make board service accessible to people of limited means, who can’t afford to take on a volunteer commitment that can become full-time. That’s a legitimate point and merits extensive public conversation.

Here’s the silver lining. Wiser heads prevailed and a vote on the resolution was postponed. Someone, it’s not clear who, appears to have tried to sneak the resolution through without an opportunity for the public to comment on it. At a time when the DPS debt clock continues to tick, that would have been a bad look indeed.

Alan Gottlieb is editor of Denver-based public education watchdog boardhawk.org. Gottlieb covered Denver Public Schools as a newspaper reporter in the mid-1990s, worked as an education program officer for The Piton Foundation and co-founded Education News Colorado and Chalkbeat.