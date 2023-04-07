Much ink has already been spilled on Denver’s municipal elections, which offered some unexpected but not necessarily surprising results. Conventional wisdom states that the upcoming mayoral runoff will pit the two biggest fundraisers — Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough — against each other because they were well-connected, establishment candidates who could afford to cut through the noise far more than their 14 opponents.

These conclusions aren’t wrong, but this simplistic analysis misses one pivotal point: The clarion call — resoundingly sent by those Denverites concerned enough to vote — was to restore public safety and clean up Denver’s urban squalor. That’s especially true when it comes to protecting Colorado’s kids.

Roughly 10 days after ballots went out, Denver Public Schools was thrust into the spotlight when 17-year-old East High School student Austin Lyle shot two deans during a weapons pat-down. The incident happened just weeks after 16-year-old Luis Garcia was shot and mortally wounded near the school. Since then, more revelations established a complete breakdown in school safety and discipline.

For example, the principal of Denver’s McAuliffe International School asked that DPS move a middle school student charged with attempted murder to online learning or expel the student — an appeal supported by Denver Police. The district refused.

A student at DPS’s Denver Center for International Studies allegedly threatened to shoot the principal at school, for which the principal successfully obtained a temporary restraining order. The district refused to enforce it, however, saying that the principal — not the student — would have to leave the school if the protection order was served on the student. So, the order wasn’t served. The security situation has deteriorated so badly that the principals’ union demands change.

The school board’s 2020 decision to remove school resource officers is one contributing factor. But, as I discussed in February — and others are finally exposing — the board recklessly changed its student discipline matrix in 2021, severely limiting the circumstances in which schools may expel students or contact police concerning disruptive student conduct.

“The board has explicitly discouraged meaningful discipline in schools and tied the hands of deans, principals and DPS safety,” I wrote. “You can draw a straight line from lax disciplinary tools to increased behavioral problems and juvenile crime, especially violent crime and gun violence.” At a district-led parent meeting Monday welcoming back students and faculty to East, parents were irate. They subsequently lambasted the district on social media. A petition demanding the entire school board resign has nearly 2,000 signatures. The group “Parents — Safety Advocacy Group” launched on Monday. The parental resistance is growing — and they spoke loudly in Tuesday’s vote.

Let’s be real: The utter failure of DPS to keep students and staff safe dramatically centered Denver’s municipal elections on public safety. In many ways, the election became a referendum-by proxy on school violence and disciplinary chaos — not to mention rising crime, rampant drug use and interminable homeless encampments writ-large throughout Denver.

At a fundamental level, DPS policies on school resource officers, its mishandling of violent students, and its discipline matrix reflect the lenient, soft-on-crime philosophy of many self-described progressive candidates for city government. The results speak for themselves: As of deadline Wednesday night, Johnston was leading the mayoral pack with roughly 25% to Brough’s 21%. Additionally, although just 9.5% of registered Denver voters are Republicans, Andy Rougeot (the sole Republican), garnered roughly 12% of the vote — and fourth place.

Add up Johnston, Brough and Rougeot, and some 60% of voters clearly backed candidates who support stronger law enforcement. This is by no stretch a repudiation of the stalwart progressive positions embraced by Lisa Calderón (third place) and state Rep. Leslie Herod (fifth place). Throw in the likes of socialist Candi CdeBaca — now facing a runoff in District 9 — and you have a powerful rebuke of the hazardous status quo.

Perhaps the most stunning defeat is Herod’s: Early on, she was thought to be a favorite for the mayoral runoff. In the end, she couldn’t withstand long-overdue scrutiny. Herod is also a longtime mentor to Tay Anderson, the school board’s most dogged and ideological opponent of permanently reinstating school resource officers and champion of the district’s discipline policies. (See last week’s column, “Tone-deaf Tay mocks school safety.”)

Anderson strongly backed Herod’s campaign, although in a Wednesday morning tweet, he declared he was “ready to support (Brough)” in the runoff against Johnston. It’s a curious position for the vehemently anti-school resource officer board member to take: Brough was one of a handful of candidates to publicly support permanent police reinstatement to school campuses. Johnston was, too, with the caveat that individual schools should make that decision. (One singular DPS board member, Charmaine Lindsay, holds a similar view — to her credit.) Certainly, having 16 candidates for one office confuses voters and discourages turnout. The massive financial advantages of Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough helped them disseminate their messages. But voters could still cut through the noise and determine who cares most about the issues that matter most.

Tuesday’s election was all about restoring public safety in an increasingly decaying and unsafe city. The next mayor will now be someone who gets this — and who rejects the detrimental view of public safety embodied by Denver’s school board.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.