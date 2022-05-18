The flotsam and jetsam of the innovation schools fiasco bobbing in its wake, Denver Public Schools — and its board — face two additional and potentially controversial decisions in the near future.
Let’s hope the processes and outcomes are better in both instances.
Later this month, the district’s Declining Enrollment Advisory Committee will release criteria that will help Superintendent Alex Marrero decide which schools will close or be consolidated as the district continues to lose students. Closing schools is always unpopular and controversial, regardless of how dismally a given school might be serving its students.
Then, in early June, the board will appoint a new member to fulfill the term of north Denver board member Brad Laurvick, who is moving to Fort Collins. Five candidates have nominated themselves. Whomever the board selects won’t change its orientation, but could have an impact on tone and collegiality.
I’ll touch briefly on both these looming decisions shortly. But first I want to give the district credit for making generally sound decisions on yet another issue that could have been highly controversial.
Last year, the board passed a resolution to change the starting times for schools effective at the start of the 2023-24 school year. Middle and high schools will start later, and elementary schools earlier, in alignment with research showing that adolescents function better when they get more sleep.
For reasons too complicated to go into, changing start times wreaks havoc with the district’s bus schedule. The entire system has to be reengineered to ensure that as many elementary and middle school students continue to get free school bus service. High schoolers, with a few exceptions, haven’t enjoyed DPS bus service for many years.
Initially, DPS offered three options, one that would have kept everything the same, one that would have had all middle and high schools start at similar times and would have ended all bus service for 20 schools; and one that would have had the same earlier start time for all elementary schools, and the same later start time for all middle and high schools. That would have eviscerated bus service, eliminating it for 106 schools.
Instead, the district came up with a more elegant solution. There will be three different start times for elementary schools — as early as 7:30 a.m. and as late as 8:50 a.m. Middle schools will start somewhere between 8:20 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. All high schools will start at 8:20 a.m. or 8:25 a.m.
By allowing some flex in start times, DPS is eliminating or limiting bus transportation for just six schools. Two, STRIVE Prep Sunnyside and Denver Language School, are charter schools, the other four are magnet or specialized programs.
Schools like Denver School of the Arts and Polaris (a gifted and talented program), will see partial busing cuts, where transportation stays in place for lower-income parts of town. Since both schools serve disproportionately affluent student populations, that seems both fair and equitable.
Since I’m often critical of the district and the board, let me stress that this was a job well done.
Now we’ll see what happens with the equally fraught choices about school closures and a new board member.
An advisory committee will be presenting criteria soon for how district leadership should decide which schools should close or be merged to compensate for a steady and ongoing drop in student enrollment.
Yes, closing schools can be disruptive to communities. But what is the practical alternative here? People on the fringe of these debates say hiring more teachers and keeping class sizes small would benefit students in these small schools and would be the wise choice. That seems financially impractical, to say the least. The district will be under tremendous pressure not to close schools. Caving to that pressure would be a mistake.
Six school board members will choose a new seventh member from five candidates. They include a lawyer, an architect, two former teachers (one of whom ran for the seat and lost narrowly in 2019), and a former charter school leader.
Some of the candidates aren’t well known, so it’s hard to predict where the board will land. Adeel Khan, the former DSST charter school leader, would likely be a moderating influence on the board (and therefore seems a longshot at best).
Julie Bañuelos, the losing 2019 candidate, would push the board farther in the ultra-progressive direction. She has launched an aggressive campaign to market herself and pressure the board to choose her.
It’s hard to read where the board will land on this choice, but the decision will tell us a lot about how the next 18 months will look in Denver education politics.
Alan Gottlieb is editor of Denver-based public education watchdog boardhawk.org. Gottlieb covered Denver Public Schools as a newspaper reporter in the mid-1990s, worked as an education program officer for The Piton Foundation and co-founded Education News Colorado and Chalkbeat.