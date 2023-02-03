As a kid growing up in East Denver, I always enjoyed the urban feel but contrasted that with the Stock Show every winter that melded our urban and rural growth. In the decades since, there’s a reason people have flocked to our great city from across the country and across the world.

From our environmental stewardship to our endless economic opportunities, Denver has become a top-tier city that will continue to draw dreamers and more seeking a better, more fulfilling life in our unique neighborhoods across the city.

Sadly, though our neighborhoods are losing their sense of community as we’re forced to confront the safety of our unhoused residents and the resulting unsanitary conditions. As a candidate for mayor, my top priority is to restore the vibrancies of our neighborhoods and help our unhoused neighbors earn back their independence.

Certainly this isn’t a new topic for the city nor its residents as policymakers, non-profits and aid groups have all worked for decades to find compassionate support and treatment for our unhoused neighbors. Solutions continue to evade our great city, as our homeless population sadly grows.

Denver has launched opportunities for residents and newcomers alike, yet we have to concede some have been left behind and still more have been failed by the system. Our city has become less and less affordable. Wages aren’t keeping up with inflation, rents and our rising cost of living. More and more are living paycheck to paycheck, and when that next paycheck doesn’t come, our safety net isn’t enough.

We have far too many residents who can no longer afford a roof over their heads, live in their vehicles or suffer on our streets. Their hope is lost and a path back to housing, a career and a family seems unattainable. As a compassionate society, it’s our obligation to breed that hope that can lift these individuals and put them on a path to independence again.

This involves job training and temporary housing to help establish that societal foothold again. For others, we need to tackle substance abuse issues and mental health challenges to overcome those desires for any shot at a lasting independence. Denver is fortunate to have great non-profit allies like Urban Peak who are ready to stand in the gap and deliver these crucial services to those who need them.

Finally, we also need to have an honest conversation about those few who exploit the system and seek this unsafe lifestyle of living on the streets. It’s unsafe to themselves. It’s unsafe to our neighbors. And, it’s unsafe to our public safety professionals and support services.

We can no longer afford to turn a blind eye to these individuals taking advantage of the safety net provided. I’m running for mayor to stop this exploitation on Day 1 and send a stern message that this lifestyle choice will not be accepted in Denver. We’ll enforce the laws and prevent makeshift tent communities that have led to fires, overdoses, needles and other health hazards.

This wont be tolerated, swept under the rug or condoned any longer. These individuals are pulling resources from those who truly require and want help. Their actions and entrenched encampments do a disservice to those working so diligently to support our unhoused neighbors.

We’re at a point as a city where our residents are ready to invest in real solutions. We have an incredibly compassionate citizenry and a generous private sector ready to roll up their sleeves and build a pipeline for people to get off the streets and back into our neighborhoods. The selfish actions of a few threaten to derail that progress. As mayor, I’m going to work with our charities and support services to flood the zone with resources to those who need and deserve the assistance and end the exploitation we’ve seen by others.

Kwame Spearman, a Denver native, is the owner of Tattered Cover, Colorado’s largest independent bookstore, and has a background in business and entrepreneurship. He is also active in local community organizations and is running to be Denver’s “Neighborhood Mayor.”