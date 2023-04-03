It’s spring and the Rockies opening game at Coors Field is next week. Opening day is special. The stadium is filled with fans and there is excitement in the air. Everyone is wearing purple jerseys with names and numbers of current or former Rockies which they hope will conjure up an opening victory.

As with many fans, we have high hopes for the home team. Rather than look for the faults with the Rockies, we desperately look for faint rays of hope that 2023 may be different and the Rockies will turn it around.

Some may think that we are looking through rose-colored or more appropriately purple-colored glasses as oddsmakers have the Rockies as a 100 to 1 shot of winning the World Series and they are ranked 26 th among the 30 major league teams as to best teams in baseball. In fact Inside Baseball noted that “Barring a miracle the Rockies are not going to finish around .500 “.

But miracles do happen in baseball and the 1969 Mets are proof of it. The New York Mets began as a franchise in 1962 and before 1969, they had never had a winning season. Before the start of the 1969 season some had the odds of the Mets winning the World Series at 1000 to 1. The reality was that no one even wished to waste spending $1 on a bet on the Mets.

Prior to 1969 they were the loveable, hapless Mets. The first manager of the Mets, Casey Stengel, helped to give the team its nickname as the Amazin Mets in 1962 when he was quoted as saying “Come and see my Amazin’ Mets. I’ve been in this game 100 years but I see new ways to lose I never knew existed before.”

The Mets mistakes were classic with one player hitting a triple and being called out because he failed to touch first OR second base on his way to third. The Mets had balls bounce off players heads, ground balls go through players’ legs, and as a fitting end to the season in their last game a Mets player hit into a triple play which is almost unheard of.

Then in 1969 something truly astounding occurred and in the eyes of many, a miracle. The Mets, who in their first seven seasons had not had a winning season and in five of those years lost over 100 games, started to win. The Mets caught “magic in a bottle”. Mediocre players stood tall, young pitchers like Tom Seaver came into their own while other hard luck pitchers saw their pitches breaking right. Hitters began to find their stroke, fielders made great plays, the manager made all the right decisions, and a team that notoriously lost games in the final innings found a way to win them.

The Mets ended the season with 100 wins and then went on to defeat the Atlanta Braves in for the National League Championship. They then played the mighty Baltimore Orioles, the American League champ, in the World Series. Baltimore was a heavy favorite but the Mets once again defied the odds and won the series in five games.

Some believe that the Mets miraculous season may have had something to do with the first moon landing or Woodstock which both occurred in 1969. Others believe it was divine intervention. In fact the Amazin Mets’ feat of winning the World Series was even fodder for the movie, “Oh God”. In the film, God, who was played by George Burns, is discussing the idea of miracles. He notes that “I don’t do miracles. They’re too flashy… The last miracle I did was the 1969 Mets. Before that, I think you have to go back to the Red Sea. That was a beauty.”

The magic for the Mets only lasted one year and in 1970, they returned to their losing ways.

For many Mets fans though that one thrilling season, made up for all of the prior losing seasons and those that followed. As with Mets fans, the 1969 season was special to supporters of other teams that had witnessed too many losing seasons and constantly seemed hopeless underdogs. The Amazin Mets helped restore a sense of hope and faith that the stars may align at some time for their team in the future.

In many ways the Rockies have some of the same look as the 1969 Mets. They don’t have a roster full of all stars but do have a number of players with potential and pitchers that could come into their own this year. Like the Mets in 1969, the Rockies have endured several consecutive losing seasons prior to this year which should make them hungry.

Could this be the year where our team transforms themselves into the Remarkable Rockies and prove all the prognosticators and experts wrong? For many of us we hope that is the case and just as the Amazin Mets caught magic in a bottle, we wish that our beloved Rockies may find their own “magic in a Coors beer bottle at Coors Field.”

Greg Fulton, a 40-year Denver resident, is the president of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, which represents over 600 companies directly involved in, and affiliated with trucking in Colorado.