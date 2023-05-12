In 1961 President John F. Kennedy issued an Executive Order proclaiming the Week of May 15 as National Peace Officers Week here in the United States. Throughout Colorado various police agencies take this opportunity to recognize the service and sacrifice of our police officers.

Since the founding of the Denver Police Department in 1859, over 9,000 officers have served our city. Those officers have played an essential role in safeguarding the rights, freedoms and safety of our community. During that time our city has lost 77 officers in the line of duty. Each officer lost is a tragedy and represents a loss for family that can never truly be healed.

An important part of the mission of the Denver Police Museum has been and continues to be remembering and honoring those officers and their families. This year the museum has undertaken an additional program to begin to recognize and honor the many multi-generational families who have served our community as Denver police officers.

This year, the museum has chosen the O’Neill family for their three generations of service to the citizens of the City and County of Denver. Their service began on May 1, 1947, with the career of Denver Police Officer Thomas O’Neill. Officer O’Neill had a very distinguished career serving as a detective, sergeant, later as a division chief under Police Chief Arthur Dill, and as president of the Denver Police Protective Association. His reputation for honesty and integrity was so widely admired that he was appointed as a key investigator in the 1960’s of the Denver Police Burglary Scandal. O’Neill played a key role in reestablishing the community’s faith in the department, then finally retired in 1972. Officer O’Neill married his wife Alice and they had two sons, Michael and Thomas O’Neill, Jr., who both became Denver police officers.

Michael O’Neill served on the Denver Police Department from 1967 to 2004. Officer O’Neill served in a wide variety of assignments throughout his career. He married Officer Suzie O’Neill who was an early female officer serving in the Juvenile Division from 1970 to 1973. Michael began his career in District 2 as a patrol officer and concluded it as the commander in 2004. His service was so highly regarded that the Community Room at District 2 was named in his honor. He also served as a division chief under Denver Police Chief Tom Coogan.

Thomas O’Neill, Jr served the Denver Police Department from 1971 to 2004. Officer O’Neill served with distinction in Traffic and Metro K-9. In addition to his service to the Denver Police Department, Thomas also served honorably as a member of the United States Navy prior to joining the department.

The next generation of the O’Neill family continues to serve the citizens of Denver. Michael O’Neill, Jr. is a sergeant in District 4. Bryan O’Neill serves as a sergeant in District 3 and as the vice president of the Denver Police Protective Association. Melissa O’Neill-Varela and her husband Sam also continue the tradition with distinguished careers with the Castle Rock Police Department.

In addition to the outstanding service the O’Neill family has and continues to provide our community, their impressive legacy includes 76 continuous years and a combined total of over 150 years of distinguished and dedicated service. The Denver Police Museum and the citizens of Denver welcome the opportunity during Police Week to recognize and thank the O’Neill family and the many officers whose sacrifice and service keep us safe!

Michael Hesse, a civic activist and history enthusiast, is president of the Denver Police Museum. He served as an appointee of President George H. W. Bush and as a chief of staff to two members of Congress.