Mount Carbon loop
Upon entering Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood, we wondered: Would adjacent U.S. 285 be the cacophony of this retreat? Would we be joining the people on foot and bike along the road?
Fortunately, a ranger pointed us to a starting point at the archery range, near the horse stable and campground — representative of the vast recreation scene here, along with boating and fishing. Fortunately, our feet found dirt. We started the Mount Carbon loop on the south side of the archery parking lot.
The trail is a prime way to experience this 2,624-acre oasis in the city. The trail is named for the humble yet scenic centerpiece summit, high enough to take in the beauty of Bear Creek Reservoir and the rugged hogbacks and mountains around Red Rock Amphitheatre.
The singletrack Mount Carbon loop is well-marked and easy to follow, free of rocks and roots and appealing to the easy-going mountain biker. We saw many accompanied by children-in-training. Covering close to 7 miles, the loop is also popular for runners. The trail sometimes parallels the road, but on this Saturday morning, we were pleased by the limited traffic — surely a result of a fee keeping crowds at bay.
Covering the north side of the park, we found solitude in the cottonwoods along a glistening creek. Close to 2 miles, our melody was a small waterfall. At 3 miles, we crossed the road and stayed straight on the trail, rising up a meadow to the top of the dam, where the Denver skyline looms in the distance.
An underwhelming stretch borders a golf course. But soon the trail rises again above the dam and skirts Mount Carbon — a view that we’re glad we saved for the end of the trip.
Down from the overlook, we veered right rather than straight, making our way back to our parking spot at the archery range.
Trip log: 6.9 miles (loop), 453 feet elevation gain, 5,778 feet max
Difficulty: Easy-moderate
Getting there: 15600 W. Morrison Road, Lakewood.
FYI: Day pass $10 per vehicle. Hiking, biking, horseback riding. Dogs on leash. Park open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. November-February; 7 a.m.-8 pm. March, April, October; 6 a.m.-10 p.m. May-September. Some parts icy in winter, but sun largely melts snow on unshaded trail. https://bit.ly/3mCSSIA
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE