Editor’s note: Happy Election Day! More than 2.5 million Coloradans had cast their ballots as of Sunday. Even with this record-breaking turnout, 33% of active voters had not voted as of Monday morning . Last-day voters will decide close elections in Colorado. Below are The Gazette’s endorsements on select issues and candidate races.
President
Donald J. Trump (R)
Joe Biden (D)
Voters can select neither man on a basis of personality, character and sophisticated rhetoric. Base this vote on policy alone. Trump’s deregulation and tax cuts have given the United States record-breaking economic growth that has helped us through the pandemic and elevated the lifestyles of all demographics. He has delivered a foreign policy of peace through strength. He has strengthened our military and raised military pay. He initiated Space Force and based it in Colorado Springs. He has relentlessly protected religious liberty and other protections of the First Amendment. He supports public safety and opposes “defund the police.” Even after nine months of COVID-19, a majority of Americans claim they are better off today than four years ago. As former Bill Clinton said, “it’s the economy, stupid.” He was right. Vote for Donald Trump and four more years of economic success.
U.S. Senate
Cory Gardner (R)
John Hickenlooper (D)
If Coloradans elect John Hickenlooper, they will dispense with the state’s only marquee player in Washington. They will give President Donald Trump and the Pentagon a powerful disincentive for keeping Space Command in Colorado Springs. They will send packing a senator who has introduced more legislation passed into law in the past six years than the rest of Colorado’s congressional delegation combined. El Paso County must show up for Cory Gardner like never before to give him a chance of remaining in office. Take Hickenlooper at his word: “I’m not cut out to be a senator.”
State Senate District 27
Suzanne Staiert (R)
Chris Kolker (D)
State Senate District 25
Kevin Priola (R)
Paula Dickerson (D)
State Senate District 8
Bob Rankin (R)
Carl Hanlon (D)
U.S. House District 3
Lauren Boebert (R)
Diane Mitsch Bush (D)
Denver Ballot Measure 2A
($36 million-a-year, 0.25% sales tax hike to battle climate change)
Yes
No
Denver Ballot Measure 2B
(0.25% sales tax increase to fund agencies addressing homelessness)
Yes
No
Denver Ballot Measures 2C, 2D, 2E, 2G (shift power from mayor to council)
Yes
No
Denver Public Schools Ballot Measures 4A and 4B
(raise the mill levy and issue bonds)
Yes
No
State Proposition 113
(circumvent the Electoral College)
Yes
No
State Proposition 114
(reintroduce gray wolves)
Yes
No
State Proposition 115
(end late-term abortions after 22 weeks gestation)
Yes
No
State Proposition 117
(require a public vote on major state enterprises that impose fees)
Yes
No
State Amendment 76
(limit voting in Colorado to United States citizens)
Yes
No
State Proposition EE
(impose new taxes on nicotine vape products)
Yes
No
State Amendment 77
(allow Cripple Creek, Central City and Black Hawk to approve high-stakes gambling)
Yes
No
State Proposition 116
(reduce state income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%)
Yes
No
State Amendment B
(repeal state Gallagher Amendment, which holds the line on property taxes)
Yes
No
Fire District preservation measures
(maintain current revenues jeopardized by the Gallagher Amendment)
Yes
No