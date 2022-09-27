Last week, Denver’s City Council approved a $2 million grant to give $1,000 a month each to 140 homeless people. Homelessness is a huge problem in Denver. Our state is one of the top 10 in the nation for homelessness. It’s not a statistic to be proud of, but this no-strings attached grant isn’t the answer.
First, homelessness isn’t a money problem in Denver. Between public dollars and private charitable money, we spend $434 million a year in Denver on people experiencing homelessness. That’s more than the entire state budget for the Department of Public Safety. As a Common Sense Institute study detailed, the $70,000 per year we already spend on each individual experiencing homelessness could fund up to six students in K-12 education in Colorado. We need compassionate solutions for people who lack housing, but we don’t need temporary bandages. An unsustainable, “no-strings attached” program isn’t going to work because dumping more unaccountable money on a problem never does.
Average rent in Denver for an apartment is $1,994. $1,000 per month won’t help a person without a home get into one, much less stay in one. This $2 million is coming from the so-called American Rescue Plan Act — which is not only one-time funds from the federal government, but it’s also those COVID stimulus funds that propelled inflation in Colorado to record highs. Colorado is #1 for inflation right now, at 15.6%. Inflation creates higher costs of living, and higher costs of living have been tied to higher rates of homelessness. It’s a vicious cycle that a one-time dump of $2 million won’t fix.
Unlike most successful programs that help people rise out of homelessness, there are no strings attached here. Every penny of the $1,000 per month can be spent solely at the discretion of the person getting it. There are no work or education requirements; no requirement that it be spent on food or basic living supplies. Jobs are available all across Colorado, as our unemployment rate is 3.4%.
Finally, this new taxpayer-funded program is being used only for specific people. The $1,000 per month is for women, some families in shelters, transgender, and gender non-conforming people. Not only do you have to be homeless, but you must also be woke and homeless to get the taxpayers’ money. This does nothing to help one of the most significant groups in the homeless population in Denver: veterans. Veterans make up 10% of the homeless population, but not a penny of this money was specifically allocated to them.
Homelessness is a real problem in Colorado. We can solve it with compassion and by choosing programs that have proven results. Results we can measure, plans that can sustainably work. Back in 2005, U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper was the mayor of Denver. He said he would end homelessness in 10 years.
Today it’s worse — and not just because of COVID. It’s been on the rise for years and continues to increase — along with our cost of living, our inflation, and our crime — all under one-party, Democrat control of Colorado.
That’s leadership we simply can’t afford to keep.
Kristi Burton Brown serves as the chairwoman of the Colorado Republican Party.