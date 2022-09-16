Mayor Michael Hancock is finally making a concerted effort to address the genuine crises of homelessness and unaffordable housing in his proposed budget priorities. Unfortunately, in a seemingly compassionate pursuit of helping those in need, his proposals are both unsustainable and counterproductive.
As The Gazette reported Wednesday, Hancock wants to spend $254 million, including $20 million for “housing justice” intended to “serve as down payment assistance to ‘address the homeownership gap between white families and those of color.’”
Additionally, his proposal entails $10 million boosting family shelter capacity, $23.25 million acquiring hotel properties to house the homeless, $20 million acquiring additional hotels to convert to supportive housing and $7.8 million for the Safe Outdoor Sites.
The sources for the $254 million to fund his initiatives are problematic. The bulk comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, one-time funding from Congress to help states and cities cope with the pandemic.
The Homelessness Resolution Fund is included, but that’s already baked in: Denver spends an estimated $40 million annually from the fund. The third source is the city’s new Affordable Housing Fund.
Last year, a report from the Common Sense Institute revealed the Metro area’s public and nonprofit social safety net spends half a billion dollars each year on homelessness.
They found that Denver City Hall allocates nearly $435 million within the city and county alone, averaging between $41,679 and $104,201 per homeless individual. Yet the number of people experiencing homelessness in Denver has skyrocketed by 13% since the last homeless survey.
If such consistent spending on homelessness isn’t making a dent, throwing one-time pandemic dollars won’t provide a sustainable, long-term fix, either. Hancock might counter that it’s a “down payment,” but that’s never how government actually works.
Denver has seen some benefits from its “permanent supportive housing” program, housing more than 280 individuals since 2016 with support from private investors. A July 2021 study by the Urban Institute concluded this saved the city sufficient money to repay investors $9.6 million.
But, while it may seem sensible to spend on additional units, it is untenable as a broad-based, cost-effective strategy given there are thousands of homeless individuals. The city must address the bigger pictures.
According to CSI, 30% and 36% of homeless individuals in Metro Denver have a substance abuse or mental health concern, respectively. Addressing these issues must be the priority. To the extent that affordable housing impacts homelessness, Denver must make it easier and less costly to construct new housing opportunities, rather than spending more money.
This year, Denver’s City Council approved the new Affordable Housing Fund financed by a one-time “linkage fee,” which is required when qualifying new constructions don’t offer “affordable units.”
While the intent is to fund city-sanctioned affordable housing, fees like this one merely slap more costs on new development, impacting everyone with little return.
Denver would also benefit from prioritizing zoning. The city has started reexamining its zoning and rezoning policies, forming a task force to that effect. As Michael D. Tanner stated in a Cato Institute report, “There is consensus among economists that zoning inflates the cost of housing by limiting the amount of land available for housing as well as the amount of housing that can be built on a given piece of land, thereby reducing the overall availability of housing stock.”
If zoning changes include modifying density rules, thereby making it easier to construct auxiliary dwelling units and tiny homes, that will make a difference in supply. Complex minimum zone lot standards, parking requirements and setback requirements for open space also impede new construction. These obstacles must be rolled back.
Finally, a mindset shift is essential: Higher-end housing actually makes a bigger difference in home affordability than housing that’s intentionally “affordable.” That’s because, as people gain wealth, they move to better, more expensive homes — opening up new opportunities for those with limited incomes. Recognizing this reality is especially critical since data shows newcomers to Colorado can better afford higher-end housing than existing residents — forcing higher prices for what’s available.
The Upjohn Institute found that constructing “100 new market-rate units create(d) about 70 below-median income equivalent units.” Another Upjohn study concluded that “new market-rate housing reduces rents in the surrounding area by 5–7 percent.”
“A lack of availability of housing at the upper end, however, locks everyone in place, ultimately leading to fewer available units at the lower end,” Tanner summarized. “Building more high-end housing actually increases the supply of affordable housing.”
Unmistakably, government is the root cause of the lack of affordable housing, not the solution. Yet as far as the tragic battle with homelessness is concerned, more housing is a band-aid on the way to a complex resolution. Hancock would be wise to keep these things in mind and lead Denver down a better path.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.