Resilience.
My wife and I, along with our two-week-old daughter, moved to Denver in 1987. After living in the heart of bustling Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., we wanted to continue that high-energy way of life, so we rented an apartment on the edge of downtown Denver.
Eye opener. Strolling the baby down the 16th Street Mall on the weekends was an exercise in loneliness. Looking for a spot to eat downtown was always simple: we ate at the same three places. At least, walking home from work was quick since the offices emptied by 5:00 p.m. We fled to Park Hill when our lease ended in early 1988.
I revisit our early days to give context to where downtown Denver was, how it evolved, where it now sits, and what may lie ahead.
Beginning in the early 1990s, downtown (and Denver as a whole), began to accelerate into a “comeback” that was epic and the envy of the nation. By early 2020, downtown Denver was the heart of a city and state riding high. According to sources such as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Moody’s, and 24/7 Wall Street, Denver was the fifth-fastest growing city in America with the third-hottest job market. We were the most searched location for out-of-state movers. Downtown Denver was the third-fastest growing downtown in the country between 2010-2019.
Enter the pandemic caused by COVID-19. In addition to its devastating and tragic toll on human health and lives, the novel coronavirus within months has also taken downtown Denver backwards. Medical alerts, public health restrictions, emergency laws and regulations, and more have changed life everywhere, and urban centers nationwide, in particular, have borne the brunt of these changes.
Because our downtown was so vibrant and alive, the transformation looms enormous. 2020 Denver suddenly morphed back to 1987. Our fabulous restaurants, bars, and retail were diminished, with many seemingly gone overnight. Live theater at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts disappeared, not to be seen until next spring, at best. We can’t cheer in person for the Broncos, Nuggets, Avalanche or Rockies. And the buildings once jammed with workers stand starkly quiet and dark many evenings.
Full disclosure: my wife and I moved back downtown in 2014. With children grown and our working lives downtown, we embraced the change and the adventure. And we have loved living and working downtown almost every day since then.
But the past few months have been dispiriting and strange. When I walk through downtown (accompanied by my dog instead of my now almost 34-year-old daughter), I travel through time to a dystopian past. The 16th Street Mall averaged 20,000 pedestrians per block, per day prepandemic. Today, the average is a fraction of that number. Favorite stores and restaurants are abandoned; some boarded up. And our fellow citizens experiencing homelessness are ever present among us, and we struggle with no good answers or solutions in sight.
Yet, our comeback may be just around the corner. In fact, I would bet on it. And I am not alone.
“Our guiding principle has always been that the strongest city is not the flashiest, it’s the most resilient,” says Tami Door, CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership. “We have built something that is lasting, and to my core, I believe that it will come back.”
Buttressing her argument, Door reminds people that it is the emergency measures taken to combat the virus that have caused the striking changes in downtown. “The current laws that dramatically restrict crowds and people gathering together are making it stay like this,” she noted, “and once those laws are lifted (as the vaccine is distributed and COVID cases drop), people will be back downtown.”
As someone who has watched Denver grow and thrive for over three decades, I agree with Door and am optimistic that 2021 will bring a resurgence as we move into late spring and early summer. That doesn’t mean that there won’t be continued pain and disruption; individuals and businesses — particularly small businesses — will face daunting challenges. Difficult decisions lie ahead, anxious moments will abound, and tears will be shed.
We are in uncharted waters here; there is no road map for recovery from a pandemic. But, we have survived difficult times in Denver before. Certain principles are timeless and can be applied. We must bet on, and invest in, ourselves. We must trust each other. Remember that we built the electric, surging city center that existed until this past March by insisting upon a working village that celebrated creativity, hustle, diversity and a shared commitment to excellence. Go read the words from Shakespeare carved into the wall of the Wellington Webb Building: “What is the City But the People?” The heart of the city will beat again.
2020 is over, thank God. The New Year and all its possibilities are ahead. As noted philosopher (and NFL legend) Vince Lombardi once remarked, “It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up.”
Time to get up.
Cole Finegan served as city attorney for Denver and was chief of staff to former Mayor John Hickenlooper. He is currently managing partner for Hogan Lovells US LLP in Denver.