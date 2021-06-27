On June 19, I was part of a four-man panel on Critical Theory at the 12th Western Conservative Summit, held at the Hyatt-Regency Hotel. I gave a definition of the topic and we then spoke to various aspects of this ideology that is trying to infiltrate itself in every area of American life. The neo-Marxist ideology divides America into the oppressors (white, male, heterosexuals) and the oppressed (everyone else, but especially people of color and LGBTQ folks). It appeals to the state to rectify supposed inequities through reparations, recrimination, and redistribution. Later that day, the logic of critical theory would play itself out in the streets outside of conference.
I left the event about 6:30. As I walked to my car, I saw someone holding a sign excoriating “the Nazis” at the event, courtesy of “Denver Communists.” I wanted to talk to them about their ideas, but thought better of it. I wondered if they knew what has happened after every communist revolution. Did they know that 100,000,000 million people were murdered by their own communist governments in the USSR, China, Cambodia, and elsewhere? Of course, we can never learn from history if we do not know it. As the totalitarian government of Orwell’s 1984 put it, “Who controls the past, controls the future: who controls the present, controls the past.”
About a half hour after I left, a group of protesters got violent and accosted people coming in and out of the event as well as people simply driving down the street in front of the hotel. They chanted and shuffled with some attendees. They had stated their goals ahead of time in the news media and on Facebook. The protesters were expostulating slogans, flexing muscles, and wailing through bullhorns — not exactly the stuff of deliberative democracy at its best. My theory is that people lose 95% of their IQ when chanting political slogans, and it gets worse when done through a megaphone. I don’t know the extent of the violence, but it was unconscionable. In a video, I saw a younger woman quickly escorting a frightened older woman away from the ruckus. I wonder how many of the rioters have any ideals at all and how many are rank nihilists out for thrills through violence.
Inside, the speakers and conferees were considering ways of reforming and strengthening America. Two black gentlemen involved in my panel discussion considered ways to strengthen the black community through building families, personal responsibility, and school choice. No one advocated violence or threatened anyone.
In a plenary session, the meek but brave baker, Jack Phillips, spoke of his stand to not endorse gay marriage by not decorating a gay couple’s cake. He was sued, but won in the Supreme Court. Yet he continues to face legal opposition because of his Christian principles. Lila Rose, a pro-life activist, defended the pro-life view and challenged the audience to take peaceful action for the unborn.
The folks at the Western Conservative Summit were advocating for constructive change according to the best of our American ideals. The First Amendment, for example, grants us the freedom of religion, of speech, of the press, of peaceable assembly, and the petition of the government for the redress of wrongs. Within this framework (and the rest of the Constitution), we can work out our differences and try to move in the right direction. So thought Martin Luther King.
The people outside did not think this way. They wanted to destroy and intimidate. The fire in the streets since last summer stems from the fiery ideology of critical theory. The oppressors, they claim, are part of an evil system. They are, by nature, oppressors and cannot see the world aright. They cannot be converted and there is no redemption for them. The oppressed, therefore, should not discuss political matters with them. The oppressed do not have conversations with the oppressors. Rather, the oppressors must be shouted down, intimidated, and ultimately canceled. You don’t argue with demons; you exorcise them. And the conservatives are the demons.
All this is deeply un-American (because it denies our founding principles), unpatriotic (it deems America intrinsically racist and unfair), and destructive (it wants to tear down the whole system).
I am thankful that I left early enough to avoid the misconduct and mayhem in the streets. But I know I have not seen the last of it. Still, I will not fight fire with fire, but will try to uphold historic American ideals to improve our troubled Republic.
Douglas Groothuis, Ph.D., is professor of philosophy at Denver Seminary and the author of 14 books, including, “Philosophy in Seven Sentences.” The views he expresses are his own and not necessarily those of Denver Seminary.