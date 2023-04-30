The mental health crisis in Colorado is not a concern anymore; it is a crisis.

Coloradans’ perception of marijuana as “Just a Plant” that could improve one’s mental health is now a factor in the deteriorating and even destruction of one’s mental health.

When Coloradans voted on medical marijuana in 2000, the content of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in the plant was about 5%, and concentrates were not available. THC is the psychoactive component of marijuana that induces a utopian feeling.

Colorado has genetically modified marijuana plants to produce an average content of about 20% THC and has chemically created concentrates that average about 69% THC, some up above 90% THC. These more potent products make that utopian feeling more enticing.

The more potent a drug is, the more addictive drug is. Addictive drugs used regularly often develop tolerance, where the amount that used to work to achieve that emotional change or utopia feeling no longer works. The person consumes more and more of the drug to achieve the same effect. The National Institute of Drug Abuse reports 30% of marijuana users are becoming addicted to THC, or what is called cannabis use disorder.

And it’s no walk in the park to detox from THC, especially in high concentrations. Users can experience withdrawal symptoms, like mood swings, anxiety, disturbed sleep, and depression, for weeks, which often keeps the person using to avoid this discomfort.

Colorado’s potent punch of marijuana is a path toward developing severe psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia in adulthood. According to The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment report handed to Colorado’s General Assembly on Jan. 31, 2023. “These symptoms (hallucinations, paranoia, and delusional beliefs) are worse with higher doses.”

The Centers for Disease Control backs these claims up too. They report marijuana use, especially frequently (daily or nearly daily) and in high doses, can cause disorientation and sometimes unpleasant thoughts or feelings of anxiety and paranoia. People who use marijuana are more likely to develop temporary psychosis (not knowing what is real) and long-lasting mental disorders, including schizophrenia (a mental illness where people might see or hear things that are not there). The association between marijuana and schizophrenia is stronger in people who start using marijuana at an earlier age and use marijuana more frequently.

Marijuana use has also been linked to depression; social anxiety; and suicidal thoughts and attempts, and death by suicide.

It’s no secret that Colorado families have been negatively affected by marijuana and are no match for a profit-driven industry that influential politicians back. It’s not uncommon for families to go from living a normal everyday life, focusing on high school academics, to forgetting about academics, and find themselves now focusing on a long-term treatment plan, and desperately seeking support and resources in hopes their child can stay alive and mentally stable. Parents are unprepared to handle an addicted child experiencing hallucinations or delusions from marijuana use.

In response, a community called Every Brain Matters (EBM) emerged, formed by families severely damaged or killed by marijuana effects. They educate about the dangers of marijuana, provide support for families, and advocate for more policies that support public health and safety.

Every Brain Matters has science-based educational articles, pamphlets, infographics, and charts on their website’s front page. They provide simple explanations for educators, teens, and parents. This knowledge empowers families to make good decisions so they don’t second guess themselves or allow others to manipulate them.

The Every Brain Matters Support Advisory Committee features valuable leaders with lived experiences that pave a path for families to find clarity, truth, and hope. They connect with families affected by marijuana and provide essential resources. They want families to know they’re not alone in a world that is, unfortunately, embracing marijuana and promoting false information about its effects.

Advocating to raise awareness is an essential part of the EBM community. They call for stricter regulations and accountability to reduce harm and raise voices of truth.

Courageous families shared their experiences with legislators and community organizations to decrease the negative impacts of THC and show the connection between marijuana and fentanyl. Some of their members are featured in national media outlets.

The public is being deceived regarding marijuana products and their effects, like cannabis use disorder, cannabis-induced psychosis, and cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, which has led to a public health crisis. No matter how much the drug culture expands, the EBM community will “Keep On Keepin On” because we wholeheartedly know that Every Brain Matters.

Aubree Adams is director of Every Brain Matters. She is a former Colorado mom and host mom for youth in recovery. Libby Stuyt, MD, Karen Randall, MD, Ken Finn, MD, contributed to the writing of this editorial.