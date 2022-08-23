Virginia Chau is a corporate attorney by trade, AmeriCorps VISTA Alumni, 2022 Outstanding Woman in Business Award winner presented by Good Business Colorado, and currently runs a tech startup. In Denver, she supervises her local voter service and polling center, which is one of the highest in-person voting and ballot drop-off sites in Denver County. She is a member of Issue One’s Faces of Democracy, a campaign of election officials and workers to strengthen U.S. elections in 2022 and 2024.