There are times the best laid plans can be rendered obsolete in an instant. The world continues to endure a global plan-cancelling pandemic, with tremendous implications. The goals and missions to which we set our sights in 2020 were disrupted by a public health emergency on a scale none of us have ever faced.
Nearly a year and a half ago, I shared with you the difficult decision Space Foundation made in postponing the annual Space Symposium. With that tough choice, however, came a reaffirmed dedication to our mission to serve as a gateway to information, education and collaboration for the global space ecosystem. With that, we launched Symposium 365 Digital Platform to keep our global community seamlessly connected 365 days a year.
As we reconvene the global space community next week at the 36th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, the mission continues. Amid the challenges of the past year, we saw a clear imperative: to expand our conversations and engagement strategies to bring more people and diversity into the space community. And that is exactly what we have done. In the months since the pandemic arrived, we have followed new paths to identify what’s next for us and the communities we serve and connect.
With 85 countries operating in space and hundreds of new enterprises and organizations finding their place in this dynamic ecosystem, the need to keep participants of all types informed and engaged has never been more important. The elements of trusted information, lifelong learning and diverse collaborations are bedrock at Space Foundation. Through our formidable networks and our new engaging Symposium 365 Digital Platform, we are empowered to drive conversations and connect the global space ecosystem in vital cooperation and innovation in space year-round.
The same holds true for growing the next generation of talent that will expand our reach in space and deliver the benefits for life on Earth. As the world’s leading spacefaring nation, the United States cannot afford to ignore the competition within the growing $447B global space economy. We need trained, qualified and prepared talent to meet our aspirations in space, and we are not alone. All nations have a vital interest in preparing the space-ready workforce that can propel projects, programs and organizations working to address critical needs on Earth and beyond it. It is why Space Foundation expanded its programing through its Center for Innovation and Education to deliver virtual offerings to stakeholders around the world. The space workforce of the future is the one we build today, together.
For all of the hard work that has gone into these efforts, none of it would have been possible without Space Foundation’s staff and volunteers, the support of our corporate members and sponsors, and the Colorado community we are proud to call home.
As we come together for the first time since everything changed, we are particularly grateful for the support from El Pomar Foundation and The Broadmoor, the venue for the 36th Space Symposium.
El Pomar Foundation has been a steadfast supporter of Space Foundation from the beginning, and their new major investment in our headquarters facility and public education operations provide the momentum and capacity to impact students, teachers, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and more in our hometown and around the world for years to come. El Pomar Foundation’s generosity is humbling but also empowering. It allows us to set our sights on big endeavors and visionary goals that will lead to space access and opportunity for generations.
Meanwhile, The Broadmoor stuck by us when the pandemic struck (just before the original date for the Space Symposium.) Building a new exhibit center in under a year and then not being able to use it was a deep frustration, but The Broadmoor worked with us in countless ways to make the rescheduled Space Symposium possible. With additional safeguards, safety practices and the always-sterling Broadmoor excellence, the results of our collaboration will be on full display next week as Colorado Springs becomes the world’s space capital.
History will record the COVID-19 pandemic as a watershed moment. We are now in a “new normal,” and the rise of virtual access, on-demand content, and the ability to collaborate in real time are here to stay. Conversations and partnerships must grow, especially in an era that will ultimately be defined by the access and opportunity that collaboration can yield for everyone.
Which is why Space Foundation is a transformed organization from just a year ago.
As our next chapter opens, we are primed for a bold future. We have forged new pathways to success not just for our organization, but for all who share our vision and passion to inform, educate and connect the global space ecosystem.
Tom Zelibor, Rear Admiral, USN (Ret.) is CEO of Space Foundation, a 501©(3) global space advocate headquartered in Colorado Springs.