Leaders in the old Soviet Union who fell out of favor with the current government were sometimes simply erased from history. Their image would be removed from old photographs and the Soviet history books would be rewritten to exclude them. The modern version of this practice has included tearing down or banishing statues of Civil War leaders with whom we disagree. Colorado’s version of this practice has involved removing the name Evans from one of our highest peaks.

Gov. John Evans’ fall from grace was not related to the Civil War, at least not directly. Dr. Evans was an ardent foe of slavery, an early advocate of women’s right to vote and a champion of civil rights before it was popular. As a medical doctor and prominent member of the medical faculty of the Rush Medical College in Illinois, he played an important role in the first black in America to receive a medical degree and in admitting the first woman to medical school in America. He was one of the founders of both the Chicago Medical Society and the Illinois Medical Society. He is credited with a part in organizing the American Medical Association.

Prior to Abraham Lincoln appointing him as governor of the Colorado Territory, Evans was a celebrated inventor of medical instruments and a noted educator. He helped found Northwestern University and the city of Evanston, Illinois, which is named in his honor. He was a major donor to Northwestern and served as president of its Board of Trustees. He was also noted for playing an important role in building and expanding railroads to the Midwest.

As Colorado’s territorial governor he was an advocate for securing statehood for Colorado and for moving the capital of the territory to Denver. Under his leadership the Colorado territory contributed the highest portion of its population of any state or territory in the nation to providing soldiers for the North in the Civil War. These were all highly controversial issues at the time and garnered him powerful enemies. Evans led the fight to bring railroads to Denver. The Union Pacific had bypassed Denver by going north through Cheyenne. Thanks to his leadership, the Denver Pacific Railroad and Telegraph Company Railroad was built and connected Denver to the main east-west rail routes. He served as president of the railroad, which proved to be a key factor in the development of Denver’s economy. Evans made a profit of a half million dollars from his investment in the stock of the railroad and donated the entire proceeds to the city of Denver.

Evans continued to play a critical role in Colorado’s development after he stepped down as governor. He was a dedicated advocate for public schools and led the effort to found Denver University. As a lead donor to the university, he became its first chairman of the Board of Trustees. Those of us who love Denver’s parks and parkways owe him a special note of thanks for his tireless leadership in advocating setting aside open space. In addition to all of this, he was noted for his extraordinary generosity to the various churches in the city. While he was a Methodist, he donated generously to a wide range of faiths in the city. So why, after all these years, would we expunge the name of Evans from the mountain?

Dr. Evans had been appointed governor in 1862, when the Civil War was underway, and a conflict raged in Colorado between the Native American tribes and the settlers. Terrible atrocities were committed by both sides. The failure of the federal government to deliver on some of its promises to the Indians and the absence of troops to enforce the laws aggravated a tragic situation. Harry Kelsey Jr., in his book “Frontier Capitalist, The Life of John Evans,” published by the State Historical Society of Colorado, observed, “The governor’s political opponents turned the resulting investigation (of the Sand Creek Massacre) into an open attack against him.” When the first congressional investigation was published in 1865, Evans found it riddled with half-truths, innuendos, and outright lies about himself and others in the territory according to Kelsey. Gov. Evans published a refutation of the report, but the damage to his reputation had already been done.

A special joint committee of Congress under Sen. James Doolittle investigated the Sand Creek Massacre in the summer of 1865 and corrected many of the errors in the previous report. Unfortunately for Evans, the Doolittle committee report was not published until 1867, which was too late to repair the damage done to Evans’ reputation. It is worth noting that Evans was not even present in Colorado when the massacre took place. He was back in Washington, D.C., working to advance statehood for Colorado. On several occasions he had specifically ordered militia units to not attack peaceful Indians and we know from the historic records that Gov. Evans had never advised Colonel John Chivington or anyone else to kill peaceful Indians. In response to attacks from Indians on settlers, Evans in desperation did order hostile Indians to be killed.

The Sand Creek Massacre was popular with some of the settlers at the time who were seeking revenge for prior Indian attacks, but the incident stands out as a dark hour in Colorado history. Colonel Chivington, who thought of himself as a hero, is now recognized as the cowardly villain he truly was. Some would have you believe Evans conspired with Chivington to mount the horrific attack at Sand Creek. The historical record is clear: Chivington acted as a renegade without Evans’ knowledge.

The mountain that overlooks Denver was named after Evans for the significant contributions he made to Colorado, the development of Denver and his commitment to education and the medical community.

Hank Brown is a former president of the University of Colorado and former United States senator from Colorado.