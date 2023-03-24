What should happen to a person who targets children and masturbates or exposes oneself in their presence? One would certainly assume that this has to be a very serious crime in Colorado. While it is a crime, it is only a misdemeanor offense in Colorado. By contrast, and inexplicably, this same type of behavior when done “online” for a child to watch, rather than in person, is a felony with the potential of two to six years to life in prison and 10 years sex offense-specific probation.

Under current law, if a child is at a park, the mall, or on the sidewalk coming home from school, being confronted by a person who exposes himself with sexual intent or masturbates, the offense is only a misdemeanor. The serious impact of this crime on children requires an equally balanced response from the criminal justice system, considering every other child sexual crime is a felony.

This failure in Colorado law demands a meaningful and immediate response from the legislature to better protect our children. We have joined together with state Sens. Rachel Zenzinger and Jim Smallwood in a bipartisan effort to fill the gap that exists in how the law treats these child victims. We have introduced House Bill 23-1135, “Concerning the Penalty for Indecent Exposure in View of a Minor. “ These sexual offenses against our children need to be treated as a felony offense.

Let us also dispense with some misleading myths that are often floated as objections to rectifying this law. The crime of indecent exposure requires the knowing exposure of genitals or masturbation with the intent to sexually arouse oneself or another person. It does not apply to urinating in public or streaking. But, this crime does result in a serious impact on the victims, who often fear that the offender will come after them at their homes, hurt them physically, or rape them. Unfortunately, for too long, the law has treated this sex offense as a nuisance. This conduct is not harmless. These are sexual offenders with a serious need to be held accountable and treated for their impulsive and unlawful sexual behavior. Treating it as a misdemeanor diminishes the level of immediate and ongoing harm to child victims.

Another myth to be dispelled is that people who suffer mental illness are more likely to commit this crime — when in fact, people who suffer serious mental illness are far more likely to be victims of crime and mental illness is not an indicator of criminality. A study involving over 2 million people concluded that people suffering mental illness were nearly double as likely as a person without a mental illness to be a victim of crime. It is important to prevent the most vulnerable people in our community from becoming victims — especially children. Childhood sexual abuse has been correlated with higher levels of depression, guilt, shame, self-blame, eating disorders, somatic concerns, anxiety, dissociative patterns, repression, denial, sexual problems, and relationship problems.

Between 2017 and 2020, 89 defendants were charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure where a child was the victim. The conduct of these 89 resulted in 157 victims who were traumatized. They reported nightmares, needed counseling, were afraid of men and being in public or walking to school. Their average age? 11.9 years old. Although the majority of these children were accosted by strangers, plenty of perpetrators are someone the child knows. National studies have concluded that of children who are sexually abused, 93% of the cases involve someone they know as the perpetrator. A recent analysis of these crimes in Colorado concluded that 28% of the perpetrators were using the exposure to normalize their sexual arousal to the child. Importantly, however, the vast majority of these incidents are done in more crowded public places, because the opportunity for viewers is greater. The unfortunate reality is that these offenses occur in both homes and out in broad daylight.

This offense is fueled by sexual arousal for a child. Children and families deserve justice and people charged with this crime need serious treatment and supervision. Statistics show that, unless stopped, 25% of these defendants expose themselves to additional victims.

Felony level consequences and long-term sex offender probation will allow for that supervision.

Twelve-year-olds walking to school should be thinking about school and their friends: not trying to process the fear and trauma of an adult exposing their most intimate parts — right in front of their eyes.

Dafna Michaelson-Jenet, a Democrat from Commerce City, has represented District 32 in the Colorado House for six years. Shannon Bird, a Democrat from Westminster, has represented District 29 in the Colorado House of Representatives for the past five years.