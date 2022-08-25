By any rational measure, the Denver Public Schools district is a mess. But according to Superintendent Alex Marrero and the Board of Education, there’s nothing wrong with them that more identity politics can’t fix.
The Denver Gazette reported earlier this month that Marrero has drafted a new strategic plan for DPS. Marrero divides the plan into the Student Experience, the Teacher Experience, and the Parent Experience, and all of them rely heavily on “equity.”
For example, the student experience section, in addition to setting graduation and performance targets, also imagines “specialized plans for students of color” and includes a focus on a “sense of belonging.” The adult experience, as regards teachers, contemplates race-based hiring of teachers on the dubious proposition that black or Latino students can only learn from black or Latino teachers.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, racial equity is one of the few things that the union and the board have been able to agree on in their contract renewal. With the union’s current contract expiring at the end of August, the two sides have been engaging in frequent negotiations. The union was pleased to be able to report advances in “promoting equity in everything that we do including removing the word ‘master’ from our agreement so that we can refer to it as the Collective Bargaining agreement.” I’m sure this will come as a relief to the rank-and-file teachers who were counting on the union to prioritize workloads, compensation and evaluations.
Marrero didn’t make up these priorities on his own. Back in May, the Board developed criteria for evaluating his job performance. Overwhelmingly, they focused on “communities of color” including “identifying at least two enduring systems of oppression” to be dismantled. Discipline — perceived to be racially biased — was to be no stricter now than in was in 2019. No wonder that the section on district systems is entirely oriented around equity, including ensuring the district is “recognized locally, regionally, and nationally as a leader in practices for equity and sustainability.” It’s tremendously important that the national racial equity industry give you awards.
The strategic plan is the result of a 27-stop “listening tour,” practically designed to produce these results. Nearly half the stops were geared to a particular identity group, while only four were general meetings held at high schools — George Washington, North, South, and Manual. Those four meetings totaled 83 participants. The Five Points Town Hall was hosted by Tay Anderson, so it should surprise nobody that its recommendations sound as though they were drawn from the BLM handbook.
As near as I can tell, there were no meetings held at charter or magnet schools, despite the popularity of charter schools among black and minority parents in other cities.
I’m sure this makes sense to the professional educators, but it must be bewildering to everyday parents wondering why their kids can’t read or do math. By the 11th grade, according to Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) scores, 29% of students are performing at or above expectations in math and 47% at or above expectations in reading and writing. The 2022 CMAS scores don’t include science, but the 2021 scores for the eighth grade were dismal: 16% at or above expectations.
All of this would have little enough credibility as it is, even if the DPS Board weren’t itself coming to blows over identity politics. According to recent media reports, an internal survey revealed that “some directors found the board’s conversations about race were unhealthy and some think that men dominated meetings. Some directors also said they were ‘very concerned with being labeled racist or anti-Black and were concerned with retaliation both during meetings and on social media,’ according to the document.”
Superintendent Marrero’s response wasn’t particularly helpful, either. “’I hear a little about this Black vs. brown (fighting). Whoever wins in that battle, I always lose,’ Marrero told the board, noting he identifies as Afro-Latino. ‘There are a lot of who we serve who are in the same boat.’ ”
Without even realizing it, both the board and the superintendent were pointing to the fundamental problem with racial identity politics: that though it allegedly tries to create alliances among groups, it is, at its heart, an unnecessary and destructive zero-sum game, pitting parents and students and teachers against each other.
This doesn’t mean that racism doesn’t exist in DPS. I personally know of a case where an administrator tried to place a black girl into a remedial program, when she was a standout student. Such an administrator has no business being in the school, and frankly should have been fired on the spot. But it’s not evidence of systemic racism.
It’s not that race isn’t an issue, it’s that it’s not even close to being the most important factor in school performance. For example, two-thirds of Denver children live in intact, two-parent households. Statewide, that number is nearly three-quarters. It’s well-understood that growing up in an intact household is one of the best predictors of school and social success, regardless of race, but there is no mention of this in either the board’s or Marrero’s goals and plans.
It’s not that the board doesn’t care about objective standards of performance; it’s that it makes them subordinate to equity concerns, confusing means and ends, and making it harder for all students to perform.
Joshua Sharf is a senior fellow in fiscal policy for the Independence Institute in Denver, focusing on public pensions and data-driven analysis of other policy areas. He holds an MBA and a MS in finance from the University of Denver.