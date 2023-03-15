If you checked out recent polls on the 2023 Denver mayoral race, you probably noticed one name outperforming all the other candidates: “Undecided,” by far, has the biggest lead among those who are still in the running.

There’s a cloud that’s been hanging over Denver for a while now, an uneasy feeling that nothing works here any longer, and there are no new ideas out there to get our city going again. Despite there being 17 names to choose from, the fact voters are still saying they’re for “Undecided,” even at this late stage, reflects this oppressive feeling.

Many of these voters stuck on Undecided will shift one way or the other soon. But a big chunk of them will still be out there, feeling doubtful about Denver’s current direction and long-term future. That’s a huge number of residents. The incoming mayor will need to reach these folks, so here’s a few populist moves the next Honorable So & So can make to bring everyday people in Denver over to their side.

Government can work; pass it on. What if our new mayor backed a dedicated team of organizers who’d make it their mission to know our residents, going door to door, showing up at every kind of event, citywide? These organizers would survey residents and connect them to the wealth of civic resources that already exist, whatever their need. Or how about getting really creative, hosting block parties where Denverites could get to know one another, their electeds, other city workers, and start to feel invested in the city again? We’ve got a start with participatory budgeting meetings and Denver Days, but what if this outreach was our norm?

Build for all. One way you can demonstrate Denver still belongs to all of us is to take a page from former interim Denver Mayor Bill Vidal’s book. In 2011, Vidal jumped on the opportunity presented to him when John Hickenlooper left office, and paved narrow alleys behind apartment buildings and homes throughout the city. It was simple, direct, and made life better for everyone. Your plan can be modest improvements to the cityscape like Vidal’s was, but you shouldn’t be afraid to think even bigger. For example, use the eminent domain powers of your office to take over the vacant Royal Palace Motel on Colfax & Colorado and turning it into public housing. Utilizing city power for projects like these bind us together, something our disaffected city badly needs.

Reality bytes.

Technologies that are supposed to make it easier to get around the city instead clutter our sidewalks and crowd our roads. And the out-of-state corporations that run them leech off these public goods to cater to a sliver of privileged residents while dodging labor regulations and denying their “earners” real wages and benefits.

In the meantime, there’s growing evidence that online services apartment hunters use are in fact colluding with Wall Street to fraudulently drive up rents across the country. Let Denverites know real life is more important than virtual profits, and stand up to this sneaky form of corporate power.

Have fun. Being Denver’s next mayor will be the toughest challenge of your life, but it’ll also be the most exciting. Show your gumption and your faith in the Mile High City by becoming the public face of a new era of reform and renewal in Denver. Get out into these streets and eat at every diner, drink coffee in every cafe, catch a flick in every movie theater, and listen to music at every bar and club.

Keep brainstorming creative ways to stay close to everyday people —remember, you’re a democratically elected representative, not a technician or a CEO. For example, in the 1940s, Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia read the papers to New Yorkers every Sunday over the radio; you can update LaGuardia’s openness, 21st-century style, and start a YouTube channel, talking directly to your constituents about issues of the day.

Chris Getzan is a partner at Switchboard Strategies. He can be reached at cgetzan@gmail.com.