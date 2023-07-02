We are mad as heck on Colorado roads.

Colorado is the third-worst state in the country for confrontational drivers, and fully a quarter of drivers know someone who has been injured by an aggressive driver. The Colorado State Patrol reported over 31,000 calls to their hotline about road rage incidents in 2022.

Individual factors like personal attitudes and bad driving habits can lead to road rage. But there are other reasons for anger, frustration and dangers on Colorado’s roads. Here are the Big Three in my estimation.

Gridlock

Colorado ranks just outside the bottom third in the country for road congestion, wasting motorists 23 hours per year in traffic. But that’s the statewide average. Denver commuters lose 62 hours, and Springs drivers waste 44 hours, costing more than $1,000 per vehicle each year.

All that time idling in traffic also creates 2 billion pounds of carbon emissions each year. The solution is not to take all cars off the road, but to let them move more efficiently. Switching over completely to electric cars would reduce tailpipe emissions but not fix congestion or save time.

Colorado’s recent efforts to reduce road congestion, including forced urbanization (SB23-213) and increased funding for failing public transportation (SB23-180), are a violation of both property rights and individual freedom. Centralized planning conflicts with the ethos of Coloradans and never measures up to its overblown promises.

Rough roads

We have all experienced that moment when we hit a pothole and think we’ll crack a tooth or damage our car’s suspension. 47% of our major roads are in poor or mediocre condition. Colorado ranks in the bottom seven states in the nation for overall road conditions and cost effectiveness, according to the Reason Foundation’s 2023 Annual Highway Report. That’s a decline of seven places since 2016.

More than 8% of our rural interstate pavement is in poor condition, but that’s not necessarily a sign of the blue parts of Colorado ignoring the red parts. Almost 7% of urban interstate roads are bad, too. Driving on bad roads costs us $2.9 billion a year in vehicle repairs, accelerated depreciation, fuel consumption and tire wear.

CDOT has a budget of $1.55 billion. Where is all the money going? We have the 11th highest ratio of administrative costs, and the 43rd worst efficiency in spending on maintenance, and some of the worst roads in America. Baruch Feigenbaum, lead author of the Reason highway report, says, “Colorado has the fourth highest percentage of poor rural Interstate pavement. Colorado’s spending numbers are average-high and its overall pavement quality is average-poor. For the amount the state spends, the pavement quality should be better.”

CDOT can’t blame everything on frost heave and mountain snow. States with similar topography and weather like Utah and Wyoming rank near the top of the national list for good roads.

High drivers

Driver impairment is also a significant factor in road rage incidents. But let’s call it what it is – driving drunk and stoned. In 2019, of all Colorado drivers charged with DUI, 47% tested positive for Delta-9 THC, and 19% tested positive for both alcohol and THC. Drivers who are drunk and high are significantly more likely to speed on residential streets and drive aggressively than those impaired only by alcohol, according to AAA.

Further, 17% of marijuana users admit to driving within 2 to 3 hours of consuming THC. Open your car window on many streets in Denver and you are likely to see and smell puffs of marijuana smoke from vehicles around you. High drivers are twice as likely to be involved in a crash, and 1 in 4 traffic deaths in Colorado involves THC. Proponents of legalization introduced stoned driving to the state, but they do not seem to be leading on efforts to address the deadly epidemic.

It is about time that the Governor and legislative leaders get serious about addressing the crisis of Colorado’s roads, from congestion to road repair to impaired driving. After discussions last fall with transportation industry leaders, GOP gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl proposed spending $10 billion on Colorado roads.

That seems like a good place to start the conversation when the state legislature’s joint transportation committee meets in July.

Tom Copeland, Ph.D., is director of research at the Centennial Institute in Lakewood, where he writes on public policy and the intersection of faith, culture, and politics. The views expressed are those of the author and do not represent Colorado Christian University or Centennial Institute.