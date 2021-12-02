For nearly two years through the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen it week after week: the faces of exhausted nurses gazing from behind surgical masks and headlines warning of burnout.
While the current level of exhaustion is alarming, the nursing shortage isn’t new. As a University of Pennsylvania review reports, nursing shortages have been reported periodically at least since the 1930s.
Today, although there are more than 4.1 million registered nurses (RNs) in the U.S., baby boomer nurses are retiring, while others have made career changes. Still, nursing is one of the nation’s fastest-growing fields, with more than 200,000 new positions being added every year.
To fill those jobs, we need more nurses and ways to retain them. Prospects for nurses in Colorado are promising: Before 2020 (the most recent data available), the state’s more than 52,000 registered nurses (RNs) earned a median wage of $77,860 — above the national median of $75,000. Hospitals nationwide have raised salaries by 4% to an average of more than $81,000, the Wall Street Journal reported this month. And with RN positions poised to increase by nearly 30% in Colorado by 2028, Colorado ranks fourth best among all U.S. states in its outlook for nurses, according to a study by The Senior List.
So what’s the obstacle? Often, it’s education and a pathway to leadership. In many specialties, a bachelor’s degree is necessary for advancement and the higher wages that come with it. That was Aydrien DeDiemar’s experience upon asking her manager how she could move up. An Aurora native and Rangeview High School graduate, she was an experienced emergency department RN. The manager’s response: “I would never hire you for a leadership position.” It wasn’t her abilities in question — it was her lack of a bachelor’s degree.
Today, DeDiemar is the director of professional development at Children’s Hospital Colorado. She oversees Children’s new-graduate nurse residency program, which is accredited by the Colorado Center for Nursing Excellence (CCNE). The residency program equips brand-new nurses with the skills and experience to build an enduring career, including a peer group to support each other through tough times like the one we’re living and working in now.
To get there, DeDiemar, who previously had earned an associate degree, seized the opportunity to earn her BSN. She chose Western Governors University (WGU)’s online, competency-based program so she could learn while she worked at her full-time nursing job — applying her job to her education and vice versa. Able to move at her own pace, she completed the program in just 11 months. And the affordable tuition (about $7,600 per year in 2021) was far less than average higher-ed tuition that runs $40,000 or more.
Now, DeDiemar has a bird’s-eye view of changes in the nursing field. She went on to earn an MBA in health-care management, also from WGU, and a doctor of education degree in organizational leadership. Through CCNE, she mentors nursing students from underrepresented populations, including some who don’t know anyone who has a college degree.
One stopgap measure is Colorado’s decision earlier this month to permit hospitals to use crisis staffing standards. Under the emergency rule, providers can take on roles outside their typical licensure so that more patients can receive care.
Another is the use of traveling nurse agencies, which have aided severely underserved areas throughout the pandemic, especially. Travel nurses staff an area in need and, in return, receive attractive wages plus housing and travel expenses. The experience can be challenging but also exciting for some.
Castle Rock resident Stephanie Boles, a nurse with nearly 10 years of experience, began travel nursing in January 2020. She enjoys working in different environments with co-workers who are deeply appreciative of the help.
“The patients we treat are super sick, and by being there, we provide them with a nurse to really help,” she said.
Boles, too, might not have achieved her goals without an affordable education option. As an intensive care unit (ICU) nurse, her teams typically require a bachelor’s degree, which she earned through WGU while working in a traditional setting. Now she’s pursuing a master’s in management and leadership from WGU. The flexible program allows her to study when she’s off-shift — often “alongside” her five children (whom her husband homeschools) via video call. In the future, she aims to be a nurse manager to bring her love of bedside patient care to the management table.
Making education more available is a vital step in easing the nursing shortage (or shift). Across the country, some nurse education programs struggle to pay for staff and physical space. With much lower overhead, online education can more easily flex to provide greater opportunity. More importantly, affordable online education opens doors to retention of those who want to become highly qualified nurses — no matter their location, background or current work or home situation.
Corey Edwards is the northwest regional director for Western Governors University. With more than 130,000 enrolled students nationwide, WGU offers unique, accredited, competency-based higher education in a model that allows students to achieve an undergraduate degree for about $20,000 in a shorter period of time. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.