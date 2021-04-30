DENVER - A Colorado Avalanche trio made a victorious return from COVID-19 protocol in Friday’s 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks.
Philipp Grubauer turned in a 21-save shutout, his sixth of the season, in his first action since April 12.
“It’s Gruby,” defenseman Cale Makar said.
“He’s the backbone of our team and played incredible for us tonight.”
Mikko Rantanen (1 goal, 2 assists) and Joonas Donskoi (1 assist) also factored in after missing multiple games as the Avalanche snapped a three-game skid.
Two power-play goals allowed Colorado to play with the lead for most of the game. Rantanen’s goal was an empty netter.
The two first-period goals were nearly copies except the first was tipped by Gabriel Landeskog on the way in. Makar took both shots from just inside the blue line with the man advantage.
Rantanen was all over the ice and the scoresheet. His interference penalty after he attempted to avoid a hit from Evander Kane drew the home fans’ ire, and one of his best scoring bids sailed into the side of the net.
The bench shortened during the first period as Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves left with an upper-body injury and did not return.
Colorado went down to four defensemen when during the third period, Samuel Girard was tied up behind the Avalanche net and went into the boards awkwardly. Nathan MacKinnon dropped the gloves with Kevin Labanc in his defense and earned a fighting major.
“Obviously somebody’s got to answer the bell, and Nate was there,” Makar said.
Coach Jared Bednar did not have an update on either player after the game.
Grubauer had a shutout-ending goal overturned when the Avalanche bench challenged a Sharks power-play goal, saying it was offside. Tomas Hertl’s apparent goal would have made it 2-1 in the third period.
The Sharks, who sit sixth of eight teams in the West Division and outside of the playoff picture, never successfully cut into the lead of the reassembled Avalanche.
“It felt like it’s been a long time since I played,” Grubauer, who said he experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms, said.
“It was a tough one in the first for me. Got better in the second.”