After Jena Griswold became Colorado’s secretary of state in 2019, she committed “to fight for more transparency in political spending.” Griswold was given the chance to lead by example in January 2021, when she became chairwoman of the national Democratic Association of Secretaries of State (DASS).
Alas, Griswold continued to play the very games she promised to end. Documents, campaign finance records and multiple sources show that DASS has failed to live up to the transparency principle she pledged to follow.
Under Griswold’s leadership, DASS has become less transparent. The organization’s bylaws were changed, empowering Griswold to more directly supervise day-to-day operations, how money gets spent and who is informed on expenditures.
In her debate with Republican Pam Anderson last Monday, 9News reporter Marshall Zellinger pressed Griswold to square her supposed commitment to transparency with the secrecy surrounding DASS.
“Can I see every dollar that filters through that organization that you have a say in right now?” Zellinger asked.
“Well, you can see every dollar in compliance with the rules and regulations,” she asserted. “I’ve been a champion for shining more light on dark money here in Colorado. Again, DASS is not spending in Colorado.”
Let’s be real: Complying with campaign finance rules is not the same as being “transparent.” In fact, following the law must be the bare minimum for someone in Griswold’s position. She has done nothing to ensure the money that filters through DASS is transparent. If anything, she’s made things look even shadier.
“Shining a light on dark money and leading a partisan organization that has made millions of dollars and funneled to dark money groups is not living up to what you say your principle is,” Anderson responded.
Pam Anderson is right. Since we don’t know where DASS’s money is going, how can we trust that Griswold is telling the truth? Just because DASS doesn’t directly contribute to a candidate or political organization in Colorado doesn’t mean they aren’t active here.
Last year, Colorado Politics reported that Colorado’s Independent Ethics Commission unequivocally rejected an unprecedented request from DASS to pay for private security for Griswold.
DASS’s lawyer, Neil Reiff, vowed that the association Griswold runs wouldn’t donate to her reelection. Yet, as Colorado Politics reported at the time, “DASS also appears to employ backdoor ways to get money to preferred candidates.”
DASS’s 2018 contributors included $50,000 from Merle Chambers, who previously donated to Griswold in 2018 and her PAC in 2020. While Chambers hasn’t donated directly to Griswold in 2022, this year he contributed $150,000 to DASS and $100,000 to the Colorado-based Defend Democracy Fund (DDF), along with a $37,848 in-kind to DDF.
Similarly, Dean Leffingwell and John Powers both previously donated to Griswold. This cycle, they each contributed to DASS – and made sizable donations to DDF totaling $160,000 and $75,000, respectively.
DDF was established this January “to support Democratic candidates for the office of Colorado Secretary of State.” As Griswold was already the Democrats’ nominee, DDF’s founding objective was to reelect Griswold — and according to campaign finance reports, it’s spent over $1 million to do so.
Last week, DDF launched an ad smearing Pam Anderson. In a “reality check,” CBS4’s Shaun Boyd called it “completely baseless,” “a shameless smear tactic” and “among the most blatantly dishonest ads I’ve ever seen.”
The most significant crossover donations to DDF came from an independent expenditure committee called End Citizens United (ECU), which has contributed a cumulative $300,000 to DDF. (ECU also maxed out $1,250 contributions directly to Griswold and attorney general candidate Phil Weiser.)
That’s because, as Politico reported in September, ECU has “partner(ed) with DASS in Michigan and Nevada. A spokesperson for ECU said there are plans ‘to spend more in these and other states’ before the election.” According to campaign finance reports, ECU contributed $50,000 to DASS in April 2021 as well as March 2022. Under Griswold, DASS maintains a close working relationship with ECU.
Finally, Politico reported last month that DASS is spending $25 million to elect Democrat secretaries of state this year. Between December 2021 and January 2022, DASS received $1 million from Democracy PAC, an arm of Democratic megadonor George Soros.
Who makes the decisions on where DASS funds get spent? Which candidates or organizations is DASS sending donations to, directly or indirectly? Why is this information on DASS expenditures so hard to find? Why is there no transparency requirement at DASS?
I asked — and I have no answers to share. I emailed these questions and others to Griswold’s office, her campaign and the offices of every DASS member. Several offices, including Griswold’s, referred me to DASS. As of deadline, DASS hasn’t responded.
Let’s break this down: The Griswold-led Democratic Association of Secretaries of State works with End Citizens United to disburse campaign funds around the country. Among them, ECU funneled money to a Colorado organization (DDF) established to reelect DASS’s chairwoman, Jena Griswold. The various organizations overlap with many of the same donors and key players.
Jena Griswold chose to lead a partisan, national organization while running for reelection as secretary of state. At DASS, she has the ability and the obligation to set the example for transparency in political spending. Instead, Griswold doubled down on the very thing she claims to reject — and failed her own transparency test.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.