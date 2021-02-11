With spring training rapidly approaching, the Rockies have added a left-handed bat to compete for a roster spot.
Greg Bird, a Grandview High graduate, has signed a minor league contract with Colorado, the team announced Thursday.
Bird, a first baseman who’s spent almost all of his big league career as a member of the Yankees, last played in the major leagues in 2019. He appeared in just 10 games and batted .171 in 41 plate appearances.
The 28-year-old has dealt with several injuries since reaching the big leagues in 2015. That’s part of the reason he hasn’t been consistent in his performance, as the most games he’s played over the course of a big league season is 82.
The Rockies are hoping Bird can look like the player that helped the Yankees reach the ALCS in 2017. His solo home run off Andrew Miller in game 3 of New York’s ALDS against the Indians was the only run in that game and sparked the Yankees’ comeback in the series after going down 2-0.
Fans of prep baseball in Colorado might remember Bird was a former Gatorade baseball player of the year in the state. He played alongside fellow big leaguer Kevin Gausman, who are now in the same division as Gausman is a pitcher for the Giants.