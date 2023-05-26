On Tuesday night, after Douglas County school board member Elizabeth Hanson resigned mid-meeting, it didn’t take long for a narrative to get spun — that Hanson’s resignation was simply the latest episode in an ongoing drama of a school district engulfed in turmoil.

But reality isn’t as you may have seen on TV.

“(E)very decision that we make should be grounded in how we are making our district better for our students and our employees — and this board is sadly failing both,” Hanson claimed. She accused the majority of prioritizing “politics and ego” and failing to do “everything in our power…to make sure that our students have an inclusive and safe learning environment.”

Hanson in part argued the district failed to adequately address homophobic, transphobic and racist incidents in DougCo schools — even though the district’s original Policy ABD on “educational equity” was already in place. She asserted that revisions to the equity policy, which the board majority approved Tuesday night, would make things worse. Yet Hanson’s factual distortions are belied by both the actual policy changes and the political reality.

Equity has been a hot-button issue since the previous school board (which included Hanson) passed DougCo’s first equity policy in response to growing national debates over race, diversity and equity. Many voters recoiled at the policy and how it was already being implemented. By November 2021, they catapulted four conservatives to the school board majority.

School districts must ensure students have equitable access to curriculum, resources and inclusive learning environments. I explored a month ago how the revised policy — introduced by board President Mike Peterson — would do this in a balanced manner that meets DougCo’s unique needs.

The policy’s updated purpose now includes “maximiz(ing) student academic growth and achievement” and “develop(ing) student critical thinking and problem solving skills that are essential for postsecondary success.” Both reflect two primary goals for the equity policy, according to a district survey of community stakeholders.

Most respondents agreed student achievement and growth data should be used to measure Policy ABD’s efficacy — which is precisely what it now provides. They also strongly indicated the equity policy needed greater clarity for the superintendent to implement. Thus, the definition of “diversity” is expanded to include more than just a person’s immutable characteristics — which Peterson rightly says better fits with “what Dr. King’s vision was when we look at content of character over color of skin.”

All things considered, the revised policy leaves the original mostly intact and is genuinely “grounded in (making DougCo) better” for students and staff. In fact, while Hanson implies the language of the revised policy is fatally flawed, she never cited anything to support that claim — and her colleagues in the minority didn’t, either. Almost all the criticisms were about the process — not the content.

“I was so close to a yes, but I can’t wholeheartedly support this because I’m unable to ignore the flaws and violations of the review process,” admitted David Ray, who was president when the previous board passed the original equity policy. “I was close because a lot of the revisions, you honored, and I want to say thank you,” he added. “I can sleep easier knowing those changes were made.” Seven of Ray’s eight proposed revisions were adopted, and his only remaining content dispute concerned the district’s Equity Advisory Council. Neither Hanson nor Susan Meek offered edits or substantive critiques.

Let’s be clear: The majority was originally elected with the intent to rescind the equity policy outright. But they didn’t do that — even after Hanson’s resignation turned their 4-3 majority into a 4-2 supermajority. Peterson noted they could have “ended or limited debate quickly and gone straight to a vote,” as the Democratic supermajority in the state House did this legislative session — but “we were committed to dialogue and discussion,” he told me.

Rather than throwing out the existing policy altogether, the majority opted to revise it with clarifying language that amplifies the district’s mission and vision and reflects more than a year of feedback from staff and community members. And ultimately, the minority board members influenced the changes directly. “We had the votes to rip the policy up,” Peterson told me, “but we left it somewhere in the middle.” That’s called collaboration.

Last year, Hanson rightfully backed DougCo’s unsuccessful bond and mill-levy override (property tax increase) ballot measures, which would have funded new school construction and guaranteed long-term funding for well-deserved teacher pay increases. It appears likely the district will try again this November, amid school board elections.

However, with skyrocketing property taxes and the statewide property tax-related Proposition HH on the ballot — siphoning away TABOR refunds — the DougCo school finance measures are sure to face a steep climb. How are teachers and students helped by manufacturing drama and turmoil amid a campaign for the bond and mill that already promises to be tenuous? It doesn’t. Hanson’s performative display threatens to undermine the effort to secure more funding for teachers and students in a district that justifies it.

Let’s be real: Elizabeth Hanson’s public resignation isn’t emblematic of a school district in disarray. It was pure virtue signaling by one director — an apparent attempt to martyr herself for a partisan cause. Hanson chose deliberate grandstanding over productive participation — and her actions could have real-world repercussions.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.