Gov. Jared Polis’ partner, first gentleman Marlon Reis, has been hospitalized because of worsening COVID-19 symptoms, officials said Sunday evening.
The governor's office said Reis has experienced a “slightly worsening” cough and shortness of breath in the last 24 hours, eight days after he and Polis were diagnosed with the virus.
“As a precaution, the first gentleman has been transported to the hospital for review and treatment,” the governor’s office said in a statement.
Polis, who drove Reis to the hospital, is not experiencing additional symptoms.
Polis and Reis announced they had tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 28. Initially, the two were reportedly asymptomatic.
On Friday, officials said that Polis and Reis were each experiencing mild symptoms, including minor headaches and a lack of sleep, but remained in good spirits.
They have been quarantining since Nov. 25, when Polis learned he had been exposed to someone who had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Last week Polis had said he was "grateful" that he and Reis "continue to do well," with only mild symptoms.
"This is just such a lottery when you get this thing," he said of the potentially deadly virus.
"This could certainly take a different turn after several days," he cautioned. " ... We have two small kids, and there's a 1-in-12 chance one of us could be in the hospital in a week. That's a startling thing."
The Gazette's Erin Prater contributed to this report.