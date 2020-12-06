FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, left, joins his partner, Marlon Reis, in acknowledging the crowd after Polis took the oath of office during the inauguration ceremony in Denver. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has tested positive for the coronavirus. Polis and his partner, Marlon Reis, both have COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, the governor said in a statement Saturday night, Nov. 28, 2020.