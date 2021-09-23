What does it take to be a teacher?
By this point in my career, I’m used to hearing the phrase, “I just don’t get math”. It might be said with a hint of sadness, or maybe a little chuckle of resignation, but it’s meant to convey that one either grows up knowing how to do math or not. Having taught now for a long time now, my experience has put the lie to that thinking. Learning has much more to do with your willingness to learn and work than it does with your talent. What about this: does being a good teacher depend on talent?
I would also say it doesn’t because, despite having absolutely no formal college classes in education and being quite introverted, I do well. Based on evaluations and feedback from students and administrators, I’m a pretty good teacher. I got this way because of a willingness to work and a desire to do well. Let me show you what I mean.
I jumped straight out of grad school and into a full time job as a physics teacher at a high school in Denver. I knew the material alright, but, outside of being a TA in grad school, I had no experience running a classroom. I was well supported (and grateful for it), but it was ugly. I wonder if you’re now picturing something like you’ve seen in movies. Don’t; it wasn’t anything that dramatic. My students were too well-mannered to be throwing wads of paper or F-bombs around the room. It was more that the learning that could have been there, wasn’t.
Dropping my preconceptions and learning to be a teacher took time and a fair bit of effort. A good metaphor to relate the process is to think back to when you first learned to drive. At first you are overwhelmed by the most basic tasks, but as you gain experience things become more automatic; you have the mental capacity to refine what you are already doing.
If you approach teaching in a reflective way, one of the first things you’ll note is the importance of the relationship between teacher and student. In my opinion it is the paramount skill to master. I would even put it slightly above learning how to relate your content. I say this because for many students relationship precedes learning.
This one was tough for me for a couple reasons. In my time as a student, I don’t recall feeling a need to have a relationship with my teacher. All the same, it’s my job to teach, not tell students how to learn. So, okay, how then do you do this? Good question.
Practice helps, as do dad jokes — a ready store of dad jokes — but outside of this, I think it’s practice. As with everything else, you improve with practice. And you had better not try to shortcut this. Humans, especially teens, are adept at spotting a phony. If you try to do this by being anything but authentic, I don’t think it works as well.
The second major thing I had to reconsider was the idea of routine and clear expectations. I know we humans talk about how we want variety, freedom, and excitement, but, stodgy as it may sound, routine with clear expectations are what we need when learning. Routine means comfort, and comfort means focus. There’s also the side benefit that when your students happen to be squirrely little high school freshmen, a schedule that keeps them moving task to task helps prevent them finding the time to get into mischief.
It also requires letting go of the idea that you are a good writer and a good speaker. Something will be perfectly clear in your head. It reads beautifully too. Thing is, communication is not always one-to-one; you can’t guarantee that others understand exactly what you mean. You need to practice the discipline of intentionally and clearly stating your expectations. Then a check for understanding that goes beyond students nodding because they’re too shy to speak up.
All of these fundamentals are amenable to practice and learning. The problem is, however, that none of it is a fast process. Good teaching is indeed a learned skill but it takes time. It’s like a fruit tree. Even the most motivated may take a couple years to produce in a meaningful way.
That means that students are hurt when, as is the case in schools with high turnover or that rely on programs like Teach for America, they’re subjected to year after year after year of inexperienced teachers. I understand fully that new teachers have to start somewhere. They have to gain experience to become good teachers. I also understand fully that a new teacher doesn’t mean a student learns nothing.
One or two spread over a few years doesn’t hurt. If we want to help ensure that everyone has the same opportunity though, we should be thoughtful in how we spread students across classes.
We have to work to minimize how many times a given student is in the room of a newbie — like I was.
Cory Gaines is a physics instructor at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. He runs the Colorado Accountability Project on Facebook and lives for what Richard P. Feynman called “the pleasure of finding things out.”