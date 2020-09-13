As we launch a brand new newspaper in Denver, I’ve been thinking back to the starlit world of paperboys when I was growing up near Congress Park.
There was a music to the city awakening that you could hear back then if you were up early enough, syncopated by the chirp of robins, the squeak of bicycle wheels and the thwack of newspapers hitting porches.
A million years ago, as I rolled up and rubberbanded my Rocky Mountain News papers on our front stoop on Detroit Street, I used to marvel at the book’s worth of stories and pictures you could get every day for 25 cents. Even as a kid, I thought that was a pretty great deal.
And it still is.
Back then, Denver had two daily newspapers that chronicled the city, 275 journalists in one newsroom, 225 in the other. And when 500 journalists were shining their lights, I would argue, the city was better illuminated. The conversation was richer and more representative. The voiceless had loud and booming voices in their corner.
We know ourselves better when we see more of our own stories daily told. We know better where the problems are, how to fix them. We’re a better city with more light.
We hope this new digital newspaper will restore some of the light and the values of those great old dailies. Those old values will be wedded to new ways of delivering the news now, via a next-generation interactive newspaper, with videos, podcasts, photo galleries, interactive ads and even stories that will read themselves to you aloud. We hope this digital newspaper will be like an electric mirror, showing Denver who it is becoming.
The meat and potatoes of this new newspaper will be hard news, facts, what happened and where. Call us old-fashioned, but we're not going to try to direct you to a certain viewpoint. We aim to inform, not lecture or divide.
At their best, daily newspapers are the tent poles for the city tent, a tent where everyone can gather and be heard, a tent big enough for us to hash out our differences with respect for one another rather than shout at each other from the barricaded trenches of social media.
And frankly, we in the business think the city tent collapses without strong newspapers, that a city must have a loud and persistent conscience to function properly. Just like a good and righteous person.
I can’t tell you how proud I am, we all are at Clarity Media, to deliver a new voice to Denver, this time via beamed electrons to iPads and phones and computers rather than by paper and bike.
The method of delivery may have changed, but we hope to make that same daily human connection with you all that the paperboys of Denver did on mornings of my youth.
So good morning, Denver. Thanks for taking the rubber band off your phone and giving us a read.
Vince Bzdek
Editor, The Denver Gazette