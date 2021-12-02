Dismantled by the Toronto Maple Leafs the previous night, the Colorado Avalanche pieced together a solid effort Thursday in Montreal.
Coach Jared Bednar didn’t have an update on starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who was scratched with an upper-body injury shortly before puck drop Wednesday. Jonas Johansson went on to allow eight goals to Toronto. Justus Annunen, quickly recalled from the Colorado Eagles, was available to make his NHL debut against the 6-16-2 Canadiens.
Usually, Bednar said, he wouldn’t start a young goaltender like Johansson on back-to-back nights, but he hadn't played a lot.
“I wanted to see what he was made of tonight because last night was a tough night for him and for our team,” he said. “We’re asking our team to bounce back and respond and I wanted to give him that opportunity.”
Johansson swatted away a high shot in a slow first period, the first of 19 saves Thursday night in a 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
“I was really proud of him,” Bednar said. “He looked square to the shooters all night. He didn’t give up a lot of rebounds.”
The Avalanche were a more deliberate, almost cautious team in the first period, not the high-scoring group of much of November. They only allowed four shots to reach Johansson, however, which was perhaps the most important part of the mettle-testing.
“Obviously we wanted to focus on a better start and I think we did that tonight,” defenseman Cale Makar said.
Forward Logan O’Connor tried to spark the Avalanche offense on a first-period penalty kill but couldn’t convert a breakaway. On a second-period Montreal power play – a good portion of which was spent in Montreal’s own zone – O'Connor was a step behind Chris Wideman and relieved him of the puck in the corner.
O’Connor centered to pinching Valeri Nichushkin, who scored the Avalanche’s fifth shorthanded goal of the season. That tied Colorado for the league lead, and Nichushkin has two of them – also tied for the league lead.
Montreal’s Ben Chiarot tied the game three and a half minutes later on the power play, but Colorado’s baggage was shed.
Makar maintained his long shot to make it 2-1 before the second period break was tipped by Gabriel Landeskog. It was still credited to Makar after the game, the defenseman’s 10th goal of the season.
“He tipped it,” Makar said. “At least, that’s what he said.”
Landeskog scored an indisputable empty-net goal after Andre Burakovsky put the game out of reach early in the third. Burakovsky stayed near the crease, angled away from it, and waited to put back a loose puck.
That cushion eased the burden on Johansson, but he didn’t allow anything else to get by him.
"Last night was...last night. I don't think anyone was happy with that game, including me,” Johansson said. “So yeah, really nice to come back and get the two points tonight."