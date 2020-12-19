As she has contemplated the wrecking ball of coronavirus this year, MacKenzie Scott recently wrote a blog post saying that Emily Dickinson’s poetry has been on her mind a lot.
Dickinson lived much of her life isolated in a single room, looking out on a cemetery.
But it wasn’t her verses about death or isolation that kept floating to mind for Scott, rather it was Dickinson’s writing on hope.
“’Hope’ is the thing with feathers,” the lines begin, “/ That perches in the soul / And sings the song without the words / And never stops — at all -”
With that uplifting vision in mind, Scott has now given away four billion one-hundred and fifty eight million five hundred thousand dollars to organizations helping bring hope to those most devastated by the virus. Her generosity includes a $20 million gift to Mile High United Way in Denver, and a $15 million gift to Goodwill of Colorado. Each of those two gifts is the largest in the more than 100-year history of either non-profit. She also gave an undisclosed amount to the Rural Community Assistance Corporation, which has five locations throughout Colorado.
“It would be easy for all the people who drew the long demographic straws in this crisis to hole up at home feeling a mix of gratitude and guilt, and wait for it to be over — but that’s not what’s happening,” said Scott, the novelist, philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. “The proliferation of community fridges, COVID relief funds, impromptu person-to-person Venmo gifts, viral debt relief campaigns, and mutual aid initiatives has been swift and uplifting.”
After COVID hit, Scott asked a team of advisers to help her accelerate her plan to give away the bulk of her fortune.
"They took a data-driven approach to identifying organizations with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital," Scott wrote in a blog post on Medium.
Scott, of course, is hoping her giving paves the way for other “unsolicited and unexpected gifts.”
“Our hopes are fed by others,” she observed.
Good does beget more good, I’ve found. In Colorado, thousands of people have risen to the challenge presented by the virus, donating their federal relief checks, cooking meals for health-care workers, or giving to charities rather than exchanging gifts this year.
Karla Grazier, president and CEO of Goodwill of Colorado, said Scott's gift will be transformational for the efforts Goodwill supports, such as job training, support and placement programs, including the organization's "Excel Center," which provides adult job seekers with a high school diploma, childcare services and transportation
I've asked some of the people who give away money for a living in Denver which organizations are the best to give to in order to help those devastated most by COVID-19. They recommend Help Colorado Now, a campaign announced by Gov. Jared Polis, where Coloradans can donate or volunteer, or the Colorado COVID Relief Fund, hosted by the State of Colorado and Mile High United Way. You can give to the relief fund through United Way.
Other frontline groups in need of help are the Boys & Girls Club, Denver Rescue Mission, The Salvation Army and the American Red Cross. The Denver Rescue Mission is also looking for volunteers to help serve meals to those made newly homeless during the pandemic.
I’m taking the empty stocking idea kind of literally this year, and making my kids stuff stockings full of goodies for the folks in line down at the homeless shelter near our house on Christmas Eve.
My family and I just watched a goofy, good-hearted Christmas movie that captures the contagious effect of goodwill, which may be the very essence of what Christmas season is all about, and the reason many of us think of it as the best time of year.
After losing someone very important to her, the lead character in “The Last Christmas” finds a bit of salvation for her dissolute life by volunteering in a homeless shelter where the person she lost used to volunteer. By the end of the movie, she ends up staging a rousing Christmas show right in the shelter, with a choir of homeless singers raising their voices to the rafters.
“We are so lucky to be alive,” says the young heart surgery survivor, on stage at the end as she leads the singing, clad happily in an elf costume covered with Christmas lights. “We are so lucky to help each other in little ways and big ways. The reason we are so lucky is because … helping each other is, in fact, what makes us happy.”
After giving away $4 billion, MacKenzine had the selfsame insight about how giving hope lifts the giver, too. “The hope you feed with your gift is likely to feed your own," she said.
Spreading hope is like spreading the wings we need to lift ourselves out of this dark time.
It's the thing with feathers, after all.