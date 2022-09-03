For more than 30 years, Sherri Yockey was in the academic publishing and curriculum industry. So, when she sought answers from the school district concerning her daughter’s fifth grade sex education curriculum, Yockey had every reason to believe she’d easily get them.
“I went into this maybe a little cocky,” Yockey said on my Aug. 20 KNUS radio show. “I thought, it won’t be that hard for me to figure a lot of these things out because I’ve done trainings with teachers and written curriculum. I’ve talked with school districts for years about how to make those decisions.”
But now, Yockey and her husband had adopted children of their own. Suddenly, her world of school curriculum was turned upside down. “Poudre School District broke my trust in them,” Yockey lamented. “I feel like they were hiding things.”
The Larimer County mom said parents were informed about the fifth grade Human Growth and Development class on a Thursday, with class set for Monday morning. “We had very little time to push through it.”
Fortunately, her daughter’s teacher was as helpful as possible. Some of the videos Yockey was able to access disturbed her. Unfortunately, the hurdles grew when they discovered some materials were “housed behind a portal in the school district office.” They’d reached a digital wall.
Yockey’s experience reflects what seems to be a widespread failure among school districts to guarantee “curriculum transparency,” the idea that parents should easily be able to access the classroom materials their children are learning.
“Parents have a right to see curriculum,” Pam Benigno, director of the Independence Institute’s Education Policy Center, explained on my show.
After hearing many stories from parents like Yockey, in multiple school districts, Benigno produced a detailed paper for the Center entitled “Curriculum Transparency: A Must for Effective Parent-Teacher Partnerships.”
The report investigates a district-by-district “patchwork” of rules concerning public access to materials that “vary based on geography, materials requested, and even basic reading and interpretation of existing state law on the subject.”
District policies often “do not, as a general rule, include clear processes by which a parent or community member can review materials once adopted,” the report adds.
As with Yockey’s experience, a central problem concerns the expanded use of digital materials. According to the paper, online materials are “often locked behind portals and passwords,” leading to “new sources of friction and technological hurdles for families to overcome as they strive to be more involved in their children’s education.”
Hitting a digital wall wasn’t Yockey’s only challenge. As her daughter was about to start a middle school class concerning sexual assault topics, Yockey asked to review the material but was only sent an outline.
She asked for the full curriculum, but a district staffer said it was “school district policy to not share this curriculum with parents.” Yockey dug in and, with the principal’s help, discovered that there was no policy number.
She decided to “pit-bull it to the end, just to see what it would take for a parent to actually find curriculum.” She filed a request under the Colorado Open Records Act, only to receive the same outline. Unsatisfied, Yockey pushed further and was finally able to go in-person for an hour to personally flip through binders.
“It was a very eye-opening experience for a parent who really thought it probably wouldn’t be that hard,” she said. “I had to ask, I had to dig to get the information. Nothing was volunteered.”
Yockey believes she only got the answers she sought because she’d escalated with an open records request. The Independence Institute’s report concludes that the Colorado Open Records Act is fundamental to ensuring curriculum transparency.
The paper concludes, “With some very specific exceptions, existing Colorado law is unclear about whether and when educational materials like textbooks, worksheets, or digital resources must be made available to members of the public.”
“If the state included educational materials,” Benigno said, “it would close that gray area and it would help parents know that, oh, I can. That empowers them more. It makes school districts realize oh, yes, I have to show these materials.”
Meanwhile, districts can and should take initiative by adopting their own “stronger policies allowing for clear, easy, convenient opportunities for parents, families, and the public to inspect educational materials,” the report says.
When schools were shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, parents were directly exposed to what their children were actually learning at school. For many, this was revelatory and, at times, disturbing. Now more than ever, it is critical that we ensure curriculum transparency and parents’ rights in education.
Of course, this isn’t about micromanaging teachers, placing new burdens on them, or seeking parental approval of curriculum. Rather, districts must simply affirm parents’ right to know exactly what their children are learning and empower them to act accordingly if they have concerns.
In these divisive times, shouldn’t we at least be able to agree on that?
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.