It’s a very challenging time – for many of us the most challenging we have ever experienced. We feel so much loss, grief, fear, anxiety, anger, and depression…and why wouldn’t we? A global pandemic has been a backdrop to political and social unrest, unprecedented wildfires, and immigration battlegrounds. The holidays are upon us and we can’t safely be with our loved ones. We are social beings who have primal biological drives to be in connection with one another. And, now, during COVID-19 and over the holidays, we are not just encouraged but are all but mandated to be in isolation from our extended friends and family. How unfair — yet necessary – is that?
It’s no wonder that most of us are in a chronic state of fear. Yet this chronic fear can impact our physical health in negative ways. Our bodies are programmed to thwart off real or perceived threat through our fight, flight, freeze stress response. Cortisol, norepinephrine, and adrenaline are released to help us face our danger. However, having too much of these neuro-chemicals in our systems can lead to serious health conditions.
So, what to do?
Consider these five choices:
FAITH. Choose to believe in something beyond yourself. Once we allow ourselves to be a greater part of the spiritual universe, we can let go of our need to be in control and relinquish our deepest fears of death and dying, believing that there is a spiritual existence beyond our physical world. If this is too difficult to fathom, consider being a part of our greater community. When we give of ourselves to others, it simply feels good. And, of course, the recipient feels good, too; it’s a two-way street. Who can you give support to today? Are there community interests you can contribute to virtually or from a 6 ft distance?
LOVE. We are our best selves when we choose to love ourselves and each other. Loving one another and ourselves is especially important as we enter our COVID homestretch. What can you commit to today to promote your self-care in these months leading up to the vaccine? Perhaps it’s a better night’s sleep; a long walk, bike ride, hike, run; cooking and enjoying a nutritious meal; baking; watching your favorite movies or re-reading your favorite books; listening to music? Did you know that listening to classical music is as effective at 10 mg of valium at calming our nerves?
PRAYER. There’s no question it’s an anxious time, we all need a bit of grounding to make it through our days. Try to spend time every day with the divine of your choosing – e.g. God, Jesus, Buddha, Allah, the universe, the divine – centering yourself through prayer, meditation, yoga, mindfulness, rhythmic exercise.
It brings our bodies back to homeostasis helping us to make it through that trying moment, hour, or day. Box breathing is clinically proven to be effective: take deep, diaphragmatic four second inhales, hold for four seconds, exhale for four, rest for four, and repeat three times, envisioning the four sides of a box as you breathe.
DIVINE INTERVENTION. Why me? Why us? Why now? These are common questions to be asking right now, no doubt. Yet, the experiences we have in our lives – the good and bad — and the people we encounter along the way, help us grow, and learn, and build our characters.
Seeing our experiences as divine interventions or the universe speaking to us, helps us to know that we are where we are meant to be and that there are lessons to learn on our spiritual journeys. In every challenge there is at least one silver lining. We may not see it right away, we may have to dig for it, but it is there. Reflect on a silver lining you have experienced during this time of challenge? What are you grateful for today?
VULNERABILITY. Most of us are feeling great vulnerability right now. Will I be exposed to the virus? Will I unknowingly expose someone else? I’m grief stricken over the loss of a loved one. I encourage you to share your feelings with others. When we share our own feelings and unique life challenges and stories, we are helping others and ourselves. Vulnerability creates trust and bonds us together as humans.
Is there something you can share about yourself today that may help another?
Remember that fear is part of the natural human condition, but if we submit to it, we’re in jeopardy of recoiling from life, isolating ourselves, and staying exactly where — and who — we are, not growing into the people we are born to be in this life. Even in these unprecedented times, we must be deliberate in pushing through our fears and leave the challenges of 2020 in our rearview mirror.
Kathryn E. Haber, PsyD, executive coach for Ball Aerospace; clinical psychologist, and author of “Fear Less, Love More: What to Do When the Unexpected Happens, 5 Daily Choices.”