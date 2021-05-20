As of Thursday night, there was no public announcement regarding the playoff future of Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who is facing a suspension for a high hit.
“Colorado’s Nazem Kadri has been offered an in-person hearing via Zoom for an Illegal Check to the Head on St. Louis’ Justin Faulk. Date and time TBD,” the NHL Department of Player Safety’s Twitter account released Thursday morning. The in-person hearing means Kadri could receive a suspension of more than five games.
At 13:34 of the third period, Faulk came through the slot and put a shot on Philipp Grubauer. As he released, Kadri came across and hit Faulk high, spinning him before he fell to the ice. Faulk talked to a trainer before skating off. He did not return.
The major penalty was reviewed and confirmed. Kadri was issued a match penalty for an illegal check to the head.
Coach Jared Bednar defended Kadri’s intentions, saying he was “trying to do the right thing” as Faulk moved into scoring position.
“I don’t know that he’s intentionally coming across trying to check him in the head and get suspended,” Bednar said. “But he did make a physical play on him and he did catch him in part of his head.
“It's not something that we want to be doing all the time, that’s for sure -- at all -- especially now because we could use our No. 2 center and someone else has to fill those shoes.”
Bednar didn’t have any timing information regarding the hearing but said the team could be missing Kadri “for a bit,” and referenced Carl Soderberg as a replacement at forward. He said he hadn’t figured out line combinations.
It was a quiet end to the regular season offensively for Kadri, who had 1 goal and 3 assists through the last 18 games. He had an assist Wednesday before his ejection.
Kadri has been suspended five times by the NHL since 2013, including twice during the postseason. This would be his first suspension as an Avalanche player.
That wasn’t Wednesday night’s only controversial play. The Athletic's St. Louis Blues writer Jeremy Rutherford tweeted that there would be no hearing for Tyson Jost following his elbow on the Blues’ Robert Bortuzzo. Bortuzzo exited the game with an upper-body injury.
“I didn’t think there was much there,” Bednar said. “I think if you’re looking the game and watching the hits throughout the game, that's happening all over the ice in almost every series.”