The Colorado Avalanche have already made two moves this week ahead of the NHL trade deadline, which is Monday at 1 p.m. Defenseman Josh Manson arrived alongside high praise. There was also one of the “hockey trades” general manager Joe Sakic teased, a swap of forwards with the Minnesota Wild. There could be more coming.
“We love the group we have here, but we’re trying to win a Stanley Cup here,” Sakic said last month. “We feel that we’re one of the teams that can compete for it, so if we can get better, we’ll try and get better.”
Some of the most discussed players are off the board. But the Avalanche were reportedly still in pursuit of a longtime Flyer on Thursday night. Here are some of the talking points ahead of the deadline.
Claude Giroux
Giroux celebrated his 1000th game with Philadelphia on Thursday night. There might not be many, if any, left.
Th 34-year-old center (5’11, 185 pounds) has spent his NHL entire career in orange. He was named the Flyers’ captain in 2013, shortly before signing an 8-year deal that expires at the end of this season. Trade speculation has followed the 2022 All-Star Game MVP throughout the year.
Giroux told NHL.com earlier this season he wasn’t thinking about waiving the no-movement clause in his contract. However, Philadelphia hasn’t rallied into playoff position and sits last in the Metropolitan Division.
He’d want to join a Stanley Cup contender and the Flyers would want a tidy sum in return. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported the Florida Panthers and Avalanche “continue to show interest” and that the Panthers are particularly invested.
Ben Chiarot
The Panthers made room for the Montreal defenseman and sent a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick and prospect Tyler Smilanic to the Canadiens on Wednesday.
Tomas Hertl
Hertl agreed to a hefty eight-year contract extension with San Jose, quieting trade rumors.
Mark Giordano
The career Calgary Flame has spent less than one season in Seattle but could be on the move, with Toronto a potential destination. Colorado just added another defenseman and, barring injuries or trades, will have blueliners in reserve once Samuel Girard (back) returns.
Jakob Chychrun
The young Arizona Coyotes defenseman is another expensive target with multiple rumored suitors. He’s currently expected to miss about two weeks with an ankle injury.
Phil Kessel
The 34-year-old forward could leave the Arizona Coyotes for a run at a third championship. Kessel will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
Josh Manson, Nico Sturm
Manson and Sturm, both of whom are set to become unrestricted free agents this summer, joined Colorado this week via different trades. Colorado gave up prospect Drew Helleson, a 2023 second-round draft pick and forward Tyson Jost for the pair.
Manson recorded 10 hits in 18:41 of ice time during his Avalanche debut Tuesday. He kills penalties and, before the game, proposed the best course of action was for him to “fly under the radar.”
In a video shared by Colorado on Thursday, Sturm headed out onto the ice with his new teammates. The No. 78 was on the back of his helmet. The forward would be the first in franchise history to wear that jersey number.
Sturm wore No. 7 in Minnesota, but Colorado’s Devon Toews already has that number. The No. 17 he wore at Clarkson became available the instant Sturm joined the Avalanche, as that was Jost’s number. It appears he went in another direction.