Two Fountain police dogs will receive potentially life-saving protective vests in the coming weeks, thanks to local donations through a national nonprofit, according to a news release from the department.
Moody and Goose, Fountain’s four-legged officers, will be equipped with bullet- and stab-protective vests from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that provides protective vests to law enforcement dogs across the country.
Jonathan Allamani of Colorado Springs sponsored Goose’s donated vest, which will be embroidered with the phrase “Honoring those who served and sacrificed," officials said.
A donation from Mindy King of Fountain sponsored Moody’s vest, which will read “In memory of Jinx, El Paso County SO, EOW 4/11/22.”
Jinx, a K-9 for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in the line of duty April 11 during a shooting incident in Manitou Springs. A suspect was also killed in the gunfire exchange.
“Sadly, Jinx’s vest didn’t save him, but the vest is still a critical piece of protective equipment,” said Fountain police spokeswoman Lisa Schneider.
Vested Interest in K9s has provided nearly 4,700 vests, at a total value of $6.9 million, to four-legged officers in all 50 states, according to the news release. Certified, active police dogs 20 months of age or older are eligible for the program, which is made possible by private and corporate donations.
Goose and Moody should receive their vests within eight to 10 weeks, officials said.