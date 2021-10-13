One hundred and twenty-eight games with four NHL teams for Jayson Megna, and as he recalled, none of them was a season opener.
Megna was placed on waivers Oct. 8 but recalled just before the Colorado Avalanche started the season Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks. Nathan MacKinnon missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19, per general manager Joe Sakic. Kurtis MacDermid, usually used as a defenseman, filled in at forward in practice but the team went with a more traditional choice for the opener.
Megna said he found out Tuesday night, pending a negative COVID-19 test, he’d be there at the beginning for the first time.
“I have no doubts in this team and what they’re capable of this year,” Megna said.
After 15 games scattered across two seasons with Colorado, the Avalanche announced June 16 that they’d signed the 31-year-old forward to a two-year contract through the 2022-23 season.
He began Wednesday’s game centering the fourth line with Logan O’Connor and Darren Helm. He had the lowest total ice time on the team through two and a half periods but put a shot on goal.
“I think it just fits my game and my strengths as well,” Megna said of the assignment. “Skating and getting in on the forecheck and being hard to play against. I think that’s our strongest attributes so I think we compliment each other nicely.”