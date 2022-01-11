Mountain View Fire Department responded to a call for service at a property that is being investigated as the origin site of the Marshall Fire six days before a devastating blaze spread by 100-mile-per-hour winds, destroyed more than 900 homes and forced the evacuation of 35,000 people.

The fire department arrived around noon Dec. 24 to 5325 Eldorado Springs Drive after a passerby driving on Highway 93 reported a fire, records from the fire department show.

When firefighters arrived they found the homeowners, who are members of the Twelve Tribes religious sect, burning trash in a large field, the report showed. The homeowner also reportedly had a front-end loader and a "water source established for control measures."

The fire department's fire engine left the residence, according to the report. The document did not indicate the fire department took any action to extinguish the fire.