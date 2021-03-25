Guests love the mountain hot springs in northern Colorado, but Abdallah Batayneh kept hearing the same complaint while working at a resort outside Steamboat Springs. Shuttles to the tourist spot were expensive and difficult to book.
Batayneh saw an opportunity and decided to offer something better. Unfortunately, Colorado won’t let him even try. The problem is not lack of resources or ability.
Regulators acknowledge that Batayneh is “operationally, managerially and financially fit” to run his proposed shuttle business. Instead, the government claims that a new company might disrupt existing service providers.
Industry insiders appreciate the protectionism, which allows them to set prices and schedules without worrying about dissatisfied customers taking their money elsewhere. Healthy competition is the last thing any business wants. But incumbents in most parts of the economy do not get to decide who operates on their turf. When Batayneh launched a cleaning company in Steamboat Springs, he simply opened shop and started working.
Yet things work differently with transportation. Colorado law lets shuttle companies operate as cartels.
When Batayneh applied to start his new enterprise, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission notified his potential rivals and let them intervene in the process.
The state-appointed commissioners then took sides, prioritizing special-interest demands over the rights of entrepreneurs. Customers also took a back seat.
The commission acknowledged that some travelers might not like their options, but that did not matter. The commission ultimately ruled that Steamboat Springs did not need a new shuttle service.
The rejection stung Batayneh, a Jordanian immigrant who came to the United States looking for opportunity. But rather than give up, Batayneh partnered with the nonprofit Institute for Justice and sued the commission.
His case, filed March 9 in Denver District Court, makes a simple argument: Customers should get to decide which companies they support. Colorado takes that choice away, giving existing shuttle services a virtual monopoly.
The results are staggering. Over the past five years in over 125 relevant new applications, the Public Utilities Commission has denied entrepreneurs in all but one instance when existing companies objected to startup plans.
Rather than serving any legitimate public interest, the government has become a tool for cartels to block outside threats. That is not just wrong, it is unconstitutional.
Sadly, what happened to Batayneh is nothing new. Colorado’s law has been hurting small businesses and consumers for decades. Back in 1993, long before Uber and other ride-sharing apps existed, the Institute for Justice sued Denver because the city used this same law to protect taxi monopolies.
In response, the state legislature allowed new taxi companies into the market, increasing access for everyone in the city. At the same time the state kept the law in place for other types of transportation companies throughout the rest of Colorado.
This was a mistake. If competition works in Denver, it can work elsewhere too. Colorado must eliminate the transportation monopolies for good, putting customers rather than cartels in the driver’s seat.
Will Aronin is an attorney at the Institute for Justice in Arlington, Virginia. The institute represents Abdallah Batayneh.