In the world of agriculture that has been a big part of my life for decades, the talk these days is all about “sustainability.” In the agricultural context, it is a challenging issue because we rely heavily on nonrenewable resources (such as most fertilizers), to produce crops. This theme of sustainability has emerged in a big way in many phases of our lives in recent years, and many corporations are now on that bandwagon. The same is true for governments at all levels, including here in the metro area.

Unfortunately, the talk and the reality are far different. Too often, people tend to think that something is sustainable because it is so labeled. Let me give some examples—both large and small:

New developments are touted as having sustainable features. Really? How is it sustainable to continue utilizing resources, namely water, that have diminishing availability?

Grocery stores advertise sustainably grown foods of all kinds. Really? How is it sustainable to consume, say, berries, that are shipped from thousands of miles away? We are spoiled; we do not have to have berries, but we want them. Never mind the carbon footprint of that practice.

Restaurants advertise sustainably grown foods via their menus. Really? As just noted, what we need to exist, and what we want, are two different things, and too often what we want is not sustainably grown.

Look at the long drive thru lines at many businesses. Do you ever stop to think about how unsustainable that is—using a nonrenewable resource (petroleum), because we are too damn lazy to park the car and walk into the store? We are doing this to ourselves.

Local governments tout sustainable water and land management practices. Really? How do they explain the essentially unchecked use of water for landscapes, notably public spaces, when there may not be any need to apply water? Without the means to determine when and how much to water a given space, all the talk about sustainable water use is garbage. And how about mowing our public parks so that the grass looks like the adjacent street? That is wasteful on multiple levels. First, and drawing from my agricultural experience, leaving a cover on the land reduces evaporation, thereby lessening the need for irrigation. It is plain and simple common sense that I have followed in my own yard for years. The point is that raising the mower height makes a difference with savings on water, and reduced use of weed killers. Apparently, the groundskeepers at many venues did not get the memo. Further, when water is running at the Fort Logan Cemetery or the local park in the midst of a 95 degree afternoon, how can anyone possibly claim that that is sustainable?

The sad reality is that we are ingrained in so many of our habits that we do not stop to think about the elements of our lifestyles that are not sustainable. And we do not hold to task our local government “leaders” who should be the guideposts for sustainable resource management, or the companies that provide us with goods and services. They need to look in the mirror. All of us do.

Sustainability will not happen based on wishing and hoping.

It can happen by revisiting our lifestyles as well as the resource management practices that are utilized by the governments whom we support with our tax dollars.

Ben Palen is director of Ag Management Partners LLC, a business that is focused on sustainable land and water resource usage.