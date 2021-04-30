Ruchi Kapoor is an attorney in Colorado at Kapoor Law + Policy. She served as Colorado’s very first appellate director and legislative liaison for the Office of Respondent Parents’ Counsel. Natischa Volpe is an attorney at Volpe Law, LLC, in Colorado who works on the front lines to defend the rights of families. At the Office of Respondent Parents’ Counsel, she helped ensure that hundreds of Colorado parents were able to exercise their right to appeal.