It has been a relatively quiet couple of weeks on the Denver school board front. This provides me with an opportunity to provide quick updates on two topics.
First: The quiet includes deafening silence from six of seven board members about the district’s legal bullying of four young women, former students, who created a popular podcast the district now wants to use the courts to steal from them.
I wrote about this issue for Colorado Politics, but here’s a quick summary, and an update.
The four women, while students at Dr. Martin Luther King Early College, created a podcast called Know Justice No Peace: The Take in the wake of the George Floyd murder in May 2020. The podcast was part of a larger, successful student-led campaign at their school to expand history and other curriculum to better represent Black, Latino and indigenous communities.
Last spring, on behalf of the students, Kimberly Grayson, their former principal, registered the podcast as a business with the Colorado Secretary of State. A few weeks later, Denver Public Schools applied to the federal government to trademark the Know Justice Know Peace name and concept, then proceeded to send cease and desist letters to the students and Grayson.
The district may well be legally justified in taking this action to protect its intellectual property, but it is dead wrong from just about any other perspective. And as far as the legal argument goes, we might soon find out who’s in the right.
Last month, the students sued DPS in U.S. District Court, alleging that the district illegally tried to trademark and steal the name of their podcast — “Know Justice, Know Peace” — “knowing full well the brand name was created by the students.”
Two weeks have passed, and the district and the elected school board have remained largely mum on this volatile issue, which has managed to unite people across the education politics spectrum in opposition to DPS’s action. The one board member to speak out has been board Vice President Auon’tai Anderson, who has come out firmly and vocally on the students’ side.
“I am calling on my board colleagues to direct Superintendent (Alex) Marrero to end the trademarking of ‘Know Justice, Know Peace’ and focus on the more pressing issues,” Anderson wrote on Boardhawk, the DPS-focused news and commentary website I manage.
As the issue fades from media radar, DPS is moving to expand the “Know Justice Know Peace” program from the school where it was created to Montbello and East high schools. It is being overseen by two central office administrators, with an annual budget of $98,000 to develop the program over the next two years. The former students are in no way involved.
Here’s hoping that the school board will take some action soon to stop the district’s legal bullying, before DPS’s reputation is further tarnished.
The second topic worthy of an update is the school board’s longstanding silence on issues of student achievement in the district. As I’ve written, this board, elected nearly a year ago, spent almost no time discussing or hearing presentations about student learning and achievement during its first 10 months in office.
That changed last month, when part of a meeting was devoted to “progress monitoring.” District officials ran through a 34-slide presentation detailing how students performed on last spring’s state standardized tests.
As has been widely reported, the numbers were dismal, in part because of the impact the long shutdown of in-person school during the COVID-19 pandemic had on student learning. Board members asked a few questions and offered comments on the issue. In some cases, the questions and comments were more discouraging than the previous silence.
Board member Michelle Quattlebaum, usually one of the more thoughtful board members, asked whether the discouraging scores were the result not of actual learning loss but “the ability to take a test? I’m asking to begin viewing things through a different lens.”
Barring other evidence to the contrary, it would behoove the board and administration to assume the results reflect reality, rather than looking for a graceful way to explain them away. In responding to Quattlebaum, however, Marrero took it a step beyond what her question implied.
In one breath, Marrero said the district needed to “own the data.” But in his next sentence, he dismissed it.
“It’s not ability to take the test, necessarily. I would say it’s test sophistication, especially after the pandemic,” Marrero said. “Is it a snapshot of where a student is? Far from it, far from it.”
This might seem like a reassuring message to transmit to the public. But it’s not grounded in reality, and so it’s worse than useless. It’s disingenuous and damaging.
Alan Gottlieb is editor of Denver-based public education watchdog boardhawk.org. Gottlieb covered Denver Public Schools as a newspaper reporter in the mid-1990s, worked as an education program officer for The Piton Foundation and co-founded Education News Colorado and Chalkbeat.