Tom Roeder City Editorr / The Gazette

Englewood police say they were investigating a disturbance at an apartment complex before 4:30 a.m. Saturday when they heard several gunshots before finding a 22-year-old woman bleeding from a wound.

Police were checking on the call at apartments in the 3500 block of South Clarkson Street when the woman was shot, officers said in a news release. Police found her and rendered first aid while firefighters rushed to assist.

Police spotted three people fleeing the scene, but they hadn't been caught by 8 a.m.

The woman was hospitalized for her injuries.

