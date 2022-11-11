As Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser and Democratic majorities in the General Assembly solidify their control following Tuesday’s elections, Colorado is set to reign as the national leader in motor vehicle theft for the second straight year. Will they finally do something about it?
It’s a shocking statistic — one that I can attest to personally because, between two cars, I’ve fallen prey to three motor vehicle thefts since 2020. In fact, the third robbery happened on election night.
As the early ballot returns came in on Tuesday evening, I was with my girlfriend at The Stampede in Aurora, where the Arapahoe Republican Party was hosting its election watch party-that-wasn’t. Unbeknownst to us, at approximately 7:25 p.m., a light-colored vehicle pulled up in the parking lot behind my 2020 Hyundai Tucson.
Surveillance footage shows an unidentified individual exiting the other car and walking toward my driver door. Suddenly, the vehicle’s lights flash as the mysterious individual appears to use some kind of key fob to remotely unlock my car. The thief enters the car and quickly activates the vehicle. Within three minutes, both cars started to drive off.
We were inside for barely an hour when we decided to go to the next event. Alas, my car wasn’t there.
At first, I was in disbelief. How could my car be stolen — for the third time?
My previous Hyundai was swiped in June 2020 from my complex in Aurora.
Several weeks later, thieves busted the car out again, bolting through the gate of the body-shop overnight. After insurance totaled that vehicle, I leased the car that was stolen just this week. As of deadline Wednesday night, it hasn’t been located.
Notably, another Arapahoe party attendee also had his vehicle stolen on Tuesday night. Consider our cars to be two new datapoints in the ever-growing Colorado stolen car stats.
The City of Aurora’s most recent NIBRS crime data shows that motor vehicle thefts had skyrocketed citywide by 35.9% above last year by June 30. Last year, there were 2,666 thefts by that time; this year, there were 3,623 by June 30. Countywide, according to CBS4, Arapahoe auto thefts are up 12% over last year. Neighboring Denver County charts in at 19%.
Law enforcement officers explain that motor vehicle thefts are frequently used to commit other crimes, especially drug dealing or robberies. The first two auto thefts I experienced are a case-in-point, having involved methamphetamine. The front vent covers were removed so meth could be smuggled in the vents.
Increasingly, car thefts are turning violent. The Denver Police Department tweeted Wednesday morning, “Officers attempted to contact auto theft suspects in a vehicle. The suspects attempted to flee and dragged two officers. The vehicle crashed a short time later and two suspects were taken into custody.” The incident took place at 13th and Elizabeth.
Motor vehicle thefts often involve firearms and/or repeat offenders. The violence can turn deadly. The Gazette recently reported on an attempted carjacking by three assailants in Boulder County, during which a female victim in the passing vehicle was allegedly shot and killed by one group member. Two of the alleged carjackers had outstanding warrants related to prior offenses.
“It is a familiar theme: suspects in auto thefts having prior criminal records — often for auto theft,” summarized a recent Gazette editorial. “Commander Mike Greenwell of the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority recently observed that, ‘97% of the people who have been arrested in the last three years for auto theft have multiple arrests for auto theft.’”
Let’s be clear: When a car is stolen, it’s not merely a property crime that insurance helps with. It can turn lives upside down.
An auto theft is deeply invasive and personally violative. Think about how much time we spend in our vehicles and what we do with them. Auto theft is expensive, especially if insurance doesn’t cover everything or you had things inside that aren’t covered or have personal value. The stress toll can be unbearable, especially if your family relies on only one car. A potentially violent theft can be deadly.
Our communities deserve to feel safe. Colorado laws were weakened in 2014 to reduce penalties for motor vehicle theft. In the past few years, Democrats have changed state laws such that law enforcement and prosecutors were handcuffed instead of criminals. Meanwhile, officer enrollment has declined. Will our leaders continue business as usual — or will they finally fix their failures?
Will Weiser affirm his commitments to strengthen auto theft penalties with action?
Will Polis and the General Assembly bolster existing antitheft laws and give law enforcement the tools they need? Will they make it a felony to steal a car and re-criminalize the possession of firearms for felony auto theft and drug dealing?
No matter who won the midterms, our leaders must step up to fight crime and protect public safety. They’ve got the keys to Colorado’s car. It’s our job to hold them accountable for where they take us next.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.