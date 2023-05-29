As foreign refugees flood into Colorado, give thanks on this Memorial Day. Give thanks for the 1.2 million who have died in military service since the start of the Revolutionary War.

Those we honor today gave their lives defending freedom. They made our country the world's greatest refuge from the oppression and scarcity of central control.

Today, Americans visit the gravesites of those who died protecting capitalism, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, property rights and the right to self-defense — the principles that make this country the most diverse, prosperous and benevolent culture in the world.

Because people died for freedom:

• The United States ended slavery — a crime against humanity that continues around the globe under top-down control.

• Anyone on American ground has a right to fail or enjoy seemingly limitless fruits of success.

• “Little Black girls and Black boys are able to join hands with little White boys and White girls as sisters and brothers,” as envisioned by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who died fighting for justice.

• Americans have the luxury and right to choose their genders and pronouns — actions punishable by death in less-free countries.

• Food, shelter and clothing are taken for granted, given away in bundles to charities that distribute them to those of little means.

• Businesses, governments and consumers care for and improve the natural environment.

• Government, chosen in free and fair elections, works for the governed.

• Entrepreneurs cure diseases and invent vaccines for the rest of the world.

• Clean water runs from taps in every mainland zip code.

• The law forbids marketplace discrimination based on immutable traits.

• The accused are innocent, unless and until proven guilty by juries of their peers.

• Americans are free to worship authorities greater than their mortal leaders, or to openly reject or blaspheme religion and faith.

• Americans may own, control and defend private property.

• Americans are free to criticize authorities, all the way to the White House.

• When the system works, convicted killers live behind bars in humane conditions.

An exhaustive list of the benefits of capitalism within a framework of disciplined liberty could fill bookshelves, thanks to people who fought and died for us and future generations.

Few other countries are like this. The men, women and children fleeing Venezuela and other socialist, communist anti-capitalist countries found it difficult, if possible, to find food back home. Currency is worthless when central planning — rather than limitless free exchanges — leaves markets devoid of food, fuel and other essential goods, services and commodities.

Over the course of nearly 250 years, Americans have fought in nearly 80 wars and conflicts to obtain and preserve our way of life. A few examples:

• Those who died in the revolutionary war gave their lives to secure our country’s independence from British rule and taxation.

• Those who died in the American Civil War gave their lives in battles that ultimately led to the melding of Union and Confederate states and an end to slave states.

• Those who died in World War II helped collapse the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (NAZI), which under command of a genocidal monster killed more than six million Jews and threatened to quash religious liberty and diversity around the globe. It led the United States and our allies to establish the United Nations toward a shared goal of world peace.

• Those who died in the Korean War liberated South Korea from aggressive communist oppression.

• Americans who died in the Vietnam War helped show the world their country would not stand by and let communism spread unchallenged.

• Americans who died in the Gulf War liberated an ally, Kuwait, from Iraq.

• Americans who died in Afghanistan helped toppled the barbaric, anti-capitalist Taliban government.

As we mourn this day, we should hope and pray for the end of war — a necessary evil throughout human history. Yet, we should never stop thanking and honoring those who gave their lives for a country full of three-day weekends and the freedom — and abundance of free trade — to enjoy them in relative safety and peace.