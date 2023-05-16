Happy election day, Colorado Springs! This is an occasion to vote the old school way — arriving in person at a balloting station.

Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to choose which of two men will run the city for at least the next four years. The Gazette editorial board supports former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams. He and challenger Yemi Romolade share passion for this community and each may need last-day votes to win. We encourage all to vote, no matter which candidate anyone prefers.

Do not mail ballots today, as they cannot possibly arrive in time to count. Last-day ballots must be delivered by 7 p.m. to any of the following locations:

• City Administration Building

30 South Nevada Ave., Suite 101

• Bear Creek Park, Community Garden

2002 Creek Crossing

• Black Forest Park-n-ride

7503 Black Forest Road

• Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

13071 Bass Pro Drive

• Broadmoor Towne Center at Southgate

2007 Southgate Road

• Charles C. “Chuck” Brown Transportation & Environmental Complex

3275 Aker Drive

• Citadel Mall Northside

750 Citadel Drive E.

• Colorado Springs Senior Center

1514 North Hancock Ave.

• Cottonwood Creek Recreational Center

3920 Dublin Blvd.

• El Paso County Citizens Service Center

1675 West Garden of the Gods Road

• El Paso County Downtown-Centennial Hall

200 South Cascade Ave.

• El Paso County Fort Carson Branch

6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525

• El Paso County North-Union Town Center Branch

8830 North Union Blvd.

• El Paso County Southeast-Powers Branch

5650 Industrial Pl., Suite 100

• First and Main

New Center Point

• Leon Young Sports Complex

1335 S. Chelton Road

• Pikes Peak Regional Development Center

2880 International Circle

• PPSC (Centennial Campus)

5675 S. Academy Blvd.

• PPSC (Rampart Range)

2070 lnterquest Pkwy.

• PPLD-East Library

1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• PPLD-Library 21c

1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Rocky Mountain Calvary

4285 N. Academy Blvd.

• Tiffany Square U-Haul Moving & Storage

6805 Corporate Drive

• UCCS — Kraemer Family Library

1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

• Vista Grande Baptist Church

5680 Stetson Hills Blvd.

• Wilson Ranch Pool

2335 Allegheny Drive

The Gazette Editorial Board