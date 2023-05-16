Happy election day, Colorado Springs! This is an occasion to vote the old school way — arriving in person at a balloting station.
Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to choose which of two men will run the city for at least the next four years. The Gazette editorial board supports former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams. He and challenger Yemi Romolade share passion for this community and each may need last-day votes to win. We encourage all to vote, no matter which candidate anyone prefers.
Do not mail ballots today, as they cannot possibly arrive in time to count. Last-day ballots must be delivered by 7 p.m. to any of the following locations:
• City Administration Building
30 South Nevada Ave., Suite 101
• Bear Creek Park, Community Garden
2002 Creek Crossing
• Black Forest Park-n-ride
7503 Black Forest Road
• Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
13071 Bass Pro Drive
• Broadmoor Towne Center at Southgate
2007 Southgate Road
• Charles C. “Chuck” Brown Transportation & Environmental Complex
3275 Aker Drive
• Citadel Mall Northside
750 Citadel Drive E.
• Colorado Springs Senior Center
1514 North Hancock Ave.
• Cottonwood Creek Recreational Center
3920 Dublin Blvd.
• El Paso County Citizens Service Center
1675 West Garden of the Gods Road
• El Paso County Downtown-Centennial Hall
200 South Cascade Ave.
• El Paso County Fort Carson Branch
6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525
• El Paso County North-Union Town Center Branch
8830 North Union Blvd.
• El Paso County Southeast-Powers Branch
5650 Industrial Pl., Suite 100
• First and Main
New Center Point
• Leon Young Sports Complex
1335 S. Chelton Road
• Pikes Peak Regional Development Center
2880 International Circle
• PPSC (Centennial Campus)
5675 S. Academy Blvd.
• PPSC (Rampart Range)
2070 lnterquest Pkwy.
• PPLD-East Library
1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• PPLD-Library 21c
1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Rocky Mountain Calvary
4285 N. Academy Blvd.
• Tiffany Square U-Haul Moving & Storage
6805 Corporate Drive
• UCCS — Kraemer Family Library
1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.
• Vista Grande Baptist Church
5680 Stetson Hills Blvd.
• Wilson Ranch Pool
2335 Allegheny Drive
The Gazette Editorial Board
