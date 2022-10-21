Unintended endorsements don’t get much better than this. Former President Donald Trump on Monday slammed Colorado Republican senatorial candidate Joe O’Dea in a post on Trump’s Truth Social platform.
Trump’s attack on O’Dea came after O’Dea pledged to campaign against any attempt by Trump to seek another White House term. Trump responded with a personal insult. O’Dea, said Trump, thinks like “stupid people with big mouths.”
Thank you, former President Trump, for ensuring all of Colorado that O’Dea has none of your self-destructive character and personality flaws — even though he agrees with the best elements of your platform.
Trump’s post suggests O’Dea should support him for the sake of “the Economy, Inflation, Energy Independence, defeating ISIS, the strongest EVER border, Great Trade Deals, & much more.”
O’Dea supports all-the-above, as do most Colorado conservative Republicans, independents and traditional Democrats. O’Dea does not support Trump’s divisive megalomania and lack of ability to respect and communicate with those who disagree with him. Like many, O’Dea sees Trump as Trump’s worst enemy.
O’Dea, like a few other prominent Republicans across the country, exemplifies how conservatives can stand for all or most of Trump’s policies in a manner that dignifies the country and high-level public service. After Trump called O’Dea a “stupid” loudmouth, O’Dea responded like a responsible, dignified adult.
“I’m a construction guy not a politician. President Trump is entitled to his opinion but I’m my own man and I’ll call it like I see it,” O’Dea said in the statement. “Another Biden, Trump election will tear this country apart.”
Saying this does not make O’Dea anything less than a genuine Republican devoted to conservative ideas: energy independence, national security, a strong economy, low taxes, border security and a lot less crime.
O’Dea’s list of endorsers comprises a who’s who of the conservative establishment. A few examples include South Carolina Gov. and former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, former Trump-appointed Colorado U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn, Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump’s former Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and more.
On “Meet the Press,” O’Dea unconditionally supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in busing illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities. He called the trafficking of fentanyl the cruelest manifestation of our open border. Only QAnon and John Birchers consider O’Dea, his political supporters, and his impressive list of endorsers anything less than Reagan-like conservatives.
The plain truth is Trump dislikes O’Dea because O’Dea believes another Trump campaign or presidency would harm our country. The former president insults O’Dea and calls him names, yet O’Dea responds like a dignified leader who respects Trump’s right to express himself.
O’Dea is the style of Republican we haven’t seen since Reagan and the legendary Colorado Sen. Bill Armstrong. O’Dea talks and acts like a unifier — like a young, smart, healthy grandfather who cares for everyone around him no matter what they represent or stand for. While average and low-road politicians seek to conquer their opponents, true leaders — people like O’Dea — prefer to inspire and achieve good results by proving the merits of their policies.
O’Dea, a self-made and successful construction CEO, will get things done in Washington. He will do so without defaming and otherwise demeaning those who disagree. He will do so without temper tantrums.
For the sake of Colorado’s cultural and economic welfare, voters should replace Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet — a smart and affable man who simply lacks the gravitas to get things done in the Senate. He consistently ranks among the lowest-performing members of Congress.
O’Dea is a nonpolitician who seeks only pragmatic results for Colorado and the country. His exchange with Trump proves him a gentleman who wants to win with ideas, not insults and conniptions.
We respectfully thank Trump for insulting O’Dea. We congratulate O’Dea for holding his ground without denigrating a former president and for proving his independence. This should make Coloradans of all political persuasions more comfortable voting for O’Dea and achieving the change we need.
The Gazette Editorial Board